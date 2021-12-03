NUKKLEAR will work on the game with Funcom, here is an artwork – Nerd4.life

NUKKLEAR announced that it is teaming up with developer Funcom on their next survival game set in the world of Dunes, saga of novels by Frank Herbert. NUKKLEAR will co-develop and have shared an artwork, which you can see below.

In 2019, Funcom announced that she had secured the rights to make a game based on the popular sci-fi franchise, Dune. The project, currently untitled, will take inspiration from Funcom’s most successful game, Conan Exiles, and will be an online multiplayer survival game. After Tencent’s investment, the scope of this Dune-themed project has been expanded.

Kirk Lenke, CEO of NUKKLEAR, said: “We are grateful to Funcom for engaging us in the project and allowing us to bring Dune to a new audience. We have supported and collaborated on many projects over the years, but Dune is by far the largest. . Our team welcomes the challenge and is confident in the experience that NUKKLEAR can offer. ”

Also Rui Casais, CEO of Funcom, added: “As the open world survival game Dune is the most ambitious project we have ever undertaken at Funcom, having competent and reliable partners is a must. NUKKLEAR is exactly that. We have particularly benefited from their experience. in making vehicle-based gameplay, but they are highly skilled and creative developers from all points of view. ”

Unfortunately, this Dune game is still in an early stage of development. So, there isn’t a teaser trailer yet. Only the following artwork it’s available.

Artwork by Dune

Speaking instead of the film Dune: it recorded record figures at the box office during the day of release.