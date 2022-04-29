number of cases constantly increasing

The number of measles cases alerts the World Health Organization and UNICEF. The 79% increase is frightening and requires a resolution of the problem.

Measles cases ranged from 10,000 to 17,000 in two different years in the same assessment period. An increase that leads WHO and UNICEF to warn citizens.

In the first two months of 2022 there was a 79% increase in measles cases in the world. We have gone from 10 thousand cases in 2021 in the same time frame to 17 thousand in the current year. The World Health Organization considers the alarming situation underlining that it is an absolutely preventable disease with the appropriate vaccine. Together with UNICEF, you have defined the context as a “perfect storm” that it could unleash outbreaks out of control. The cause of the spread of the disease are COVID and the consequences unleashed worldwide, the inequality between the nations of the world and social contexts as well as the distraction of resources from basic immunization activity.

Measles is on the alert for cases on the rise

The variables that influence the general context lead to one lack of vaccination of children resulting in measles infection, a disease far from our thoughts until a few years ago. According to WHO and Unicef, Covid, the inattention of the system, inequalities “they are leaving too many children without protection against measles and other diseases“.

The increase recorded from 9,665 cases in the months of January and February 2021 a 17,300 cases in the same period of 2022 worldwide, it is easy to assume how high the risk of major outbreaks. According to the WHO, there is the basis for the rise in numbers the relaxation of social distancing measures followed during the period of maximum diffusion of Covid 19. At the same time, they influence the numbers the increase in displaced persons due to the war in Ukraine, Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Somalia. The lack of toilets, of clean water and overcrowding facilitate the spread of measles, a highly contagious disease. For a disease that is easy to spread today due to lack of vaccination, spreading of other less contagious pathologies could be detected in the future. This is the alarm raised by the World Health Organization.

Data in hand

The increase in measles cases have been recorded in contexts economically and socially proven by Covid 19, in territories affected by war or general crises and in areas where the health system is quite weak. The spread of measles gives clear warning signs with reference to a inadequacy linked to the vaccination system globally. The desire to return to normal is understandable – says UNICEF executive director Catherine Russel – but not to the detriment of health, especially in areas where vaccinations are lacking. Let’s talk of Africa and the eastern Mediterranean where they manifested 21 large outbreaks in a few months. The postponement of vaccination campaigns starting on April 1st is certainly not good for the general situation. More than 200 million people are at risk, many of whom are children.