number of places by medical specialties
Celia Gómez, director of Professional Planning of the Ministry of Health.
Specifically, the specialty Legal and Forensic Medicine covers one hundred percent of its vacancies with eight posts, as does Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, with 20 occupations. With more than 95 percent of the places offered, they are followed by Pathological Anatomy (131); Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (107); Digestive System (195); Cardiology (194); Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (285); Endocrinology and Nutrition (103); Hematology and Hemotherapy (153); Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (141) and Intensive Medicine (207).
In the same group is the specialty of Family and Community Medicine which, with 98 percent of the places offered, becomes the one that offers the most vacancies, with a total of 2,455. With similar percentages are also Internal Medicine (413); Pediatrics and Specific Areas (501); Pneumology (157); Neurology (174); Medical Oncology (167); Rheumatology (82) and Urology (135).
Angiology and Vascular Surgery (51); General and Digestive Surgery (233); Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (34); Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery (51); Medical-surgical and Venereal Dermatology (120); Geriatrics (109); Preventive medicine and public health (117); Microbiology and Parasitology (108); Obstetrics and Gynecology (280); Ophthalmology (213) and Radiotherapy Oncology (70) are above 90 percent of the places offered but do not reach 95 percent.
Although all specialties have more than half of the places offered, below 80 percent are Clinical Analysis (93); Cardiovascular Surgery (22); Pediatric Surgery (25); Thoracic Surgery (29) and Occupational Medicine (116). However, it is Clinical Biochemistry the one that publishes the least vacancies, with 59 percent and 86 places.
Meanwhile, between 80 and 90 percent of the places offered are the following specialties: Allergology (71); Immunology (33); Nuclear Medicine (54); Neurosurgery (48); Clinical Neurophysiology (57) and Otorhinolaryngology (102).
