numbers down globally

How many subscribers does Sky have – Comcastthe company that also controls the satellite broadcaster Sky, published the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and at the same time provided data for the entire calendar year. A year that closed with revenues up to over 116 billion dollars in 2021 and with adjusted consolidated EBITDA up 12.6% to 34.7 billion dollars.

How many subscribers does Sky have – The financial results of 2021 globally

He also contributed to the business of the American company Sky, which in detail recorded – globally – revenues of over 20.2 billion dollars (over 18.1 billion euros), an increase compared to 2020, when the figure stopped at just under 18.6 billion dollars (€ 16.7 billion). The result is driven by an increase in advertising revenues and an increase in user subscriptions.

Costs are also up to $ 17.9 billion ($ 16.6 billion in 2020), for a positive adjusted consolidated EBITDA of $ 2.3 billion. With regard to subscribers and revenues – with particular reference to the last quarter for the latter – Comcast has reported the negative impact on the data of the reduction of Serie A TV rights starting from the 2021/22 season.

“Direct consumer revenues fell 1% to $ 4 billion (in the fourth quarter of 2021, ed), mainly reflecting an increase in subscriptions and average revenue per subscription with customers in the UK, offset by a decrease in subscriptions and average revenue per subscription in Italy mainly due to the negative impact of Sky’s reduction in broadcasting rights for A league», Reads the Comcast note.

How many subscribers does Sky have – Decreased figure compared to 2020

This is also valid for the number of Sky’s global subscribers, “grown up of 61,000 units a 23 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, thanks to an increase in subscriptions from customers in the United Kingdom and Germany, partially offset by the negative impact of the reduction of Sky’s broadcasting rights on Serie A in Italy. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 – in fact – the total subscriptions decreased by 198,000 units», Passing precisely from 23,224,000 to 23,027,000.