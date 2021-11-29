numbers in decline like every Monday, in our province few infections but today two deaths – Sanremonews.it

Numbers as always down on Mondays, in the classic regional Covid bulletin. Were performed fewer tampons and the new infections are decidedly lower than the other days of the week. The slight decline in the positivity rate was positive.

I am indeed 135 the new positives at Covid-19 today in Liguria, compared to 1,634 molecular swabs carried out in the last 24 hours (in addition to the 3,472 rapid antigenic swabs), one every 12.10 equal to 8.26%.

In our province only states 2 the new infected, compared to 28 in Savona, 78 in Genoa and 25 in Spezia. Hospitalizations are growing today, both on a regional and provincial basis while, unfortunately, they are registered two deaths, both in Sanremo: a man of 80 and a woman of 90.

Swabs processed with molecular testing: 1,813,121 (+1,634)

Swabs processed with rapid antigen test (from 14/01/2021): 1,191,907 (+3,472)

Total positive cases (including recovered with two negative tests and deceased): 122,013 (+135)

Total positive cases (excluding healed with two negative tests and deaths): 5,609 (+38)

Cases by province of residence

Imperia 837 (-4)

Savona 850 (+7)

Genoa 2,832 (+27)

La Spezia 831 (+3)

Residents outside the region or abroad 77 (-1)

Other or under verification 182 (+6)

Total 5,609 (+38)

Hospitalized: 160 (+6); 21 (+1) in intensive care *

Asl 1 – 25 (+1); 3 (-) in intensive care

Asl 2 – 31 (+1); 5 (-) in intensive care

San Martino – 27 (-); 5 (-) in intensive care

Galliera – 36 (+1); 3 (+1) in intensive care

Gaslini – 4 (+2); no one in ICU

Asl 4 – 22 (+3); 3 (-) in intensive care

Asl 5 – 15 (-1); 2 (-) in intensive care

* 18 unvaccinated, 3 vaccinated (with comorbidities and / or hospitalized for covid-related diseases)

Home isolation: 4.076 (+127)

Total healed (negative patients in two consecutive tests): 111,942 (+95)

Deceased: 4.462 (+2)

Subjects under active surveillance

Asl 1 – 677 (+57)

Asl 2 – 680 (-27)

Asl 3 – 1.149 (+34)

Asl 4 – 426 (+5)

Asl 5 – 521 (-21)

Total – 3,453 (+48)

Vaccination data 11/29/2021 at 1 pm

Delivered (government source): 2,547,002

Administered: 2,452,858

Percentage: 96%