numbers. Third dose, Italy accelerates

Coronavirus in Europe, fourth wave underway with numbers and contagions rising across the continent. And while the countries return to increasingly restrictive measures to limit the spread of the virus, with Austria as the leader who since yesterday ordered the lockdown for the unvaccinated, Italy accelerates on the third dose – “I will shortly meet Minister Speranza and the scientists to examine the scientific evidence and to continue without delay in the third dose. The age will gradually decrease, we will do so shortly”, the emergency commissioner Figliuolo explained yesterday. -, while evaluating the extension of the state of emergency expiring next December 31st. Meanwhile, infections in France, Denmark and Germany rose, where the incidence yesterday reached the most negative ‘record’ ever.

Read also

GERMANY

Infections on and record incidence in Germany, yesterday, with 201.1 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The data comes from the Robert Koch Institut: Thursday the recorded incidence was 154.5 cases, a week earlier than 130.2. The previous peak was reached on December 22, 2020, at the height of the second wave of Coronavirus, with 197.6 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants over seven days.

AUSTRIA

24-hour lockdown for the unvaccinated in Austria. In fact, the announced measures to contain coronavirus infections come into force. Since yesterday, only people vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who have recovered after contracting the infection can eat in restaurants, go to the hairdresser, participate in sporting events and use the ski lifts. The new provisions also apply to hotels.

To reach the workplace, the third option linked to a negative swab is still envisaged. The Ffp2 mask is mandatory in all shops, museums and libraries. The green pass will be valid 9 months after the second vaccination: upon expiry of the green certificate, the third dose of vaccine will be needed to keep the document valid. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, on the other hand, guarantees the green pass only until January 3, 2022.

Local authorities will also be able to introduce more stringent measures if necessary, up to local lockdowns. The rules come into force with a transition phase of four weeks, during which the documentation of a first vaccine and the negative result of a PCR test for Covid-19 will be sufficient. Children under 12 are excluded from the new provisions, while in the 13-15 age group the test with negative result is sufficient. Those who cannot get vaccinated against Covid-19 due to medical conditions will need a certificate and test.

Nationally, the weekly incidence is 599.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. An increase in Covid vaccinations was reported over the weekend. In Austria the tests are free for everyone.

FRANCE

Meanwhile, hospitalizations also rise in France. Yesterday there were 6,865 patients in hospital, of which 483 were hospitalized in 24 hours. Sunday had been 6,709 in the balance between income and expenses. Among the hospitalized, 1,141 are in intensive care, 121 of whom admitted on Sunday. Data from Santé France yesterday also recorded 2,197 new infections and 55 deaths. On Sunday there were 8,547 cases, but it must be taken into account that after the weekend the figures are lower and lower. Last Monday the infections were 1,866. As for the vaccine, 76.2% of the total population received at least one dose and 74.6% also the second. The data on the increase in hospitalizations comes on the eve of a new speech by President Emmanuel Macron on the health emergency, scheduled for tonight.

GREAT BRITAIN

Britain yesterday recorded 32,332 new infections and 57 deaths from Covid. The British authorities report it. Even in this case, however, Monday’s data often suffer from the physiological drop in weekend registrations.

DENMARK

Faced with the resurgence of the infection from Covid, the government of Denmark is in the meantime evaluating the restoration of the Green Pass which was suspended in September when all the anti Covid measures were revoked. This is what sources quoted from the local TV 2 broadcaster report. In the last few days, more than 2 thousand infections have been registered in Denmark, compared to just 200 in mid-September.