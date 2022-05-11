Sometimes we wake up tired and ill rested in the morning. In addition to not being in shape, we also notice something else wrong. Our hands, in fact, are particularly swollen. The fingers seem thicker than usual, and when we clench our fists, our hands feel numb. When we then try to wear jewelry like rings, we see that they don’t fit. Why is this happening to us? Numbness, thick fingers and swollen hands in the morning could be caused by various ailments. Among these, there may be one in particular that would also be associated with weight gain.

Water retention

Water retention could be the cause of our swollen hands upon waking up in the morning. Due to water retention, fluids will not be eliminated from the tissues in the correct way. The causes of the appearance of this problem could be of various origins. Among the defendants could be the heat, the use of drugs against hypertension or problems with the menstrual cycle. But let’s try to understand the connection with hand problems.

Numbness, thick fingers and swollen hands in the morning could be caused by a disorder that also promotes weight gain

As Humanitas claims, water retention can often lead to fluid build-up in specific areas of the body. The consequences could therefore be swelling, in some cases associated with pain. And also to joint stiffness. That’s why swollen hands in the morning could be a sign of a water retention problem. Humanitas also cites water retention as a possible link to rapid weight gain. Or with fluctuations and instability in kg of body weight.

In any case, any water retention problem would be the strict and exclusive competence of a specialist. If this is the verdict, the doctor may recommend the best remedy. For example by suggesting a diet with a minimum salt content or other dietary variations or to drink more. In this regard, we want to suggest an herbal tea which, sipped moderately, could help to counteract the problem.

A tea useful to counteract water retention

Against water retention, a green tea herbal tea with cherry stems, with draining properties, could help. To prepare it we should bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Once it has boiled, we should leave a green tea bag and 20 grams of cherry stalks to infuse. After 5 minutes we will filter the preparation and pour it into the cup. We could then wait for it to cool down and drink the herbal tea. Remember, however, that this recipe is only a useful advice, which would encourage you to drink more liquids. If, once it is ascertained that water retention, this is not a temporary problem, you should ask your doctor for a thorough analysis. This would certainly lead to the identification of the most suitable treatment.

