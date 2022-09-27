Numerous Copa, Conviasa and American flights to Cuba canceled

The Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company (ECASA) reported through its official social networks the cancellation of multiple flights to Havana Airport and others, from numerous airlines such as Copa, Conviasa and American, due to the proximity of Hurricane Ian to the western coasts of the country.

These are the notices of some airlines. “Attention travelers:

Copa Airlines informs us that taking into account the current weather situation in Cuba they are preparing to cancel the following operations:

CM294/ September 26

CM295/ September 27

CM371/CM372 27 September

CM320/CM321 September 27

CM294/ September 27

CM295/ September 28

CM371/CM372/ 28 September

For more information, you should contact the call center directly (+507 217-2672) to be relocated.

Conviasa informs us that taking into account the current weather situation in Cuba they are preparing to cancel the following operations.

V05945/V03499 26 September

V03498/V05944 26 September

V05945/V03499 27 September

For more information, you should contact the airline directly to be relocated.

MORE FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

Magnicharters informs us that taking into account the current weather situation in Cuba, they are preparing to cancel all operations on September 26 and 27. “For more information, you should contact the airline directly to be relocated,” they point out.

southwest informs us that taking into account the current weather situation in Cuba they are preparing to cancel all operations on September 27. For more information, you should contact the airline directly to be relocated.

American Airlines informs us that taking into account the current weather situation in Cuba they are preparing to cancel all operations on September 27. For more information you should contact the airline directly at 080022737 and 080022476.

So far, these are the companies that have communicated with ECASA to report the suspension of their flights, although it is not ruled out that more will be added in the coming hours. We will be waiting for more information.