numerous crashes on Xbox Series X, furious players – Nerd4.life

Coming to stores on November 19th, Battlefield 2042 since yesterday it is available in early access for those who have purchased the Gold or the Ultimate Edition. In the last few hours, many have been complaining continuous crashes with version Xbox Series X.

According to what reported by Kotaku, the problem was reported on the official Battlefield forum, with the dedicated thread full of reports. Some players complain of crashes on other platforms as well, but the most affected at the moment seems to be Xbox Series X by far.

Some users claim that Battlefield 2042 continually crashes since the launch of Early Access, others explain that they can only play for a few minutes before the console turns off alone.

Representatives of EA and DICE intervened in the thread doing everything possible to help the players, but the proposed solutions, such as making sure the console is updated to the latest firmware, have not led to concrete results.

Also on Reddit numerous users complain of crashes with Battlefield 2042 on Series X.

“I played a couple of matches with my friends. I hadn’t been having any problems for at least 10 minutes, then in the next match, boom, Xbox Series X completely shut down by itself. I turned it back on, but I couldn’t rejoin the game. party for some strange reason ”

“This is a serious problem that needs to be solved. When you can’t even complete a match and your console shuts down on its own it’s bad.”

“I didn’t pay $ 120 just to have a game crash and bring me back to the dashboard after every single match,” some of the comments on Reddit.

This is actually quite a serious problem, but one that the DICE developers should be able to fix before global launch Battlefield 2042, scheduled for November 19.

However, putting ourselves in the shoes of those who have spent 99.99 euros for the Gold or 119.99 euros for the Ultimate Edition, which among other advantages allow us to access the full game a week in advance, we can understand their anger and frustration.

