Núñez Feijóo calls for the creation of the specialty of Emergency Medicine

The new president of the PP, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has asked the Government to create the specialty of Emergency Medicine. He understands that it is urgent to «stop the flow of family doctors». «In Primary Care we once again have a huge traffic jam problem; we don’t have family doctors»has manifested.

Thus, the still Galician president considers «impossible” solve the shortage of doctors without «a substantial change both in expansion of MIR». It is also committed to a “teaching effort” and the “creation of specialties that prevent family doctors from going to hospital emergencies, leaving primary care unsupplied».

«PTherefore, the creation of the Emergency Department at this time, in the 21st century, is a discussion that seems to me simply a waste of time, because it is inevitable to stop the flow of family doctors to the emergency room, otherwise we will be left permanently without family doctors in primary school»he has stated.

«Anyone who wants to do the Emergency Room should be examined by the Emergency MIR and anyone who wants to work in primary care should ask for a place in Family Medicine»said Feijoo. «If not, we will not be able to solve the problems”has assured.

Extraordinary MIR call

It has also reiterated the need to «an extraordinary MIR». The president of the PP assures that «thousands of people were left at the gates to enter, but for a matter of tenths». «We cannot at this moment in Spain think that the problems we have are going to be solved with a political conflict; we are going to solve them with a technical solution, not with a political discussion»has also sentenced.

