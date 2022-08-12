Nuno Mendes talks about his permanent transfer and the PSG attackers

Nuno Alexandre Tavares Mendesn says Nuno Mendes, a 20-year-old left-back from Paris Saint-Germain who arrived at the club last season on a loan with an option to buy estimated at 38 million euros, spoke on the PSG website about the capital club’s exercise of the purchase option and its feelings about playing with stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé (attackers aged 35, 30 and 23).

Nuno Mendes “I will always give everything for the club” What does it change to no longer be on loan? ” Yes. Now I am a Parisian player for good. In fact, it does not change much, I continue to represent Paris Saint-Germain as I did before. I will always give everything for the club. Now I know that I will be here several years at the club. I hope it goes well, because I want to continue here. Nuno Mendes “I gave everything to improve myself every day” Any changes since my arrival in Paris? I haven’t changed much in terms of my personality, but in terms of football, I have given everything to improve myself every day. This is my goal and I will continue to work hard to achieve it. Nuno Mendes “When you face such players every day, when you train with them, you necessarily progress more” Working on a daily basis against players who like duels like Messi, Neymar Jr, Mbappé, does that help you progress? Yes, it’s very difficult to defend against them (laughs). They are very strong technically, and not just one-on-one. They are formidable in the duel. So inevitably, when you face such players every day, when you train with them, you inevitably progress more. »

We feel the joy of number 25 of PSG, now under contract until 2026, to register for the duration in Paris and to evolve on a daily basis with exceptional players like Messi, Neymar Jr and Mbappé. The fact that the Parisian club has exercised the purchase option for the Portuguese defender is quite logical and deserved after his beautiful and promising first season with the red and blue jersey.

Doing what he does at his age is remarkable, his strengths being above all his speed and his offensive contribution, while still having a good margin of progress, especially in the defensive sector. And as he points out, he is well surrounded to progress. As much with the attackers to face on a daily basis as with the advice to receive from his counterparts. We wish him to continue to flourish at Paris Saint-Germain and above all to have an excellent season.







