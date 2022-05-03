Nuns in Argentina denounce archbishop and priests for violence

The life of the Discalced Carmelite nuns of the San Bernardo Convent, in the north of Argentina, seemed to pass calmly in the midst of their continuous prayers, work in the garden, manual labor and sporadic contact with relatives through the bars.

But the peace that one imagines within the walls of the imposing colonial construction was not such. This follows from the complaint filed by the 18 Carmelites who reside there against the Archbishop of Salta, Mario Antonio Cargnello, and two other religious for alleged physical and psychological violence, which has generated an earthquake in that town located about 1,400 kilometers from Buenos Aires, one of the most Catholic in Argentina.

The denunciation of the nuns is an unprecedented fact that has led to something also surprising: the summons by the justice system to Cargnello and the other two priests -the Vatican emissary Martín de Elizalde and the assistant in the Salta cathedral Lucio Ajalla- to that on Tuesday they give their version of the accusations.

The hearing was convened by a Court of Family and Gender Violence in Salta after the Carmelites denounced the religious on April 12. The court issued protection measures for women within the framework of national and provincial laws and the “Public Emergency in social matters due to gender violence” that governs the province of Salta. He also instructed the priests to “refrain from exercising acts of violence” and approach the convent, guarded by the police.

However, a day before the scheduled date, the hearing was suspended after the archbishop’s defense presented a note saying that Cargnello will be participating in the deliberations of the Argentine Episcopal Conference near Buenos Aires, reported the Judiciary of Salta. He also appealed to a court a resolution of the judge who had declared that the ordinary justice is competent in the case, instead of the canonical one.

Of the other two defendants, their positions are not officially known since they did not present lawyers.

Eduardo Romani, the archbishop’s lawyer, has denied that the prelate has mistreated the nuns and has stated that “we are waiting for the true background of this story to be investigated, which may be economic.” In this sense, he told The Associated Press a week ago that the focus must be placed on a layman who is managing Carmelite properties.

“For the Church, the nuns are a source of pride, we don’t want them to be used. We do not see it as a confrontation, “said the lawyer. Shortly after, the court ordered that the lawyers of the parties not make any more journalistic statements.

The case reached the Vatican. Several months before filing the complaint, the nuns had submitted their complaints to the Holy See about the alleged repeated mistreatment of the archbishop. The Holy See appointed Elizalde to listen to them and evaluate his management of the convent, but the religious ended up tainted by the accusations.

The attitude of the Carmelites has put feminist groups on a war footing in a country that is at the forefront of defending women’s rights in Latin America and has in turn mobilized civil and religious groups, such as the Presbytery of Salta, in defense of those denounced.

“It is historic in the feminist struggle that a bishop and other religious are warned in this way by justice,” Tania Kiriaco, legal adviser to the Gema, Gender and Masculinities Foundation, told The Associated Press.

Under the slogan “Sister Yes I Believe You” and despite the suspension of the court hearing, the group called for a symbolic hug at the convent on Tuesday along with twenty other groups. Argentine feminists, who generally express themselves against Catholicism, are surprised at the step taken by nuns in a conservative province that is the scene of continuous cases of gender violence.

“What they did supposes a rupture of the order, of the mistreatment exerted by a religious superior. They know they have rights,” Kiriaco highlighted.

The attitude of the nuns generated support among residents of Salta interviewed by AP.

“I want the law to be applied to him like anyone else… if he is found guilty, he should go to jail. This has surprised everyone, that the nuns have dared to denounce, the bishop no less”, said Enzo Di Gianantonio.

Anabel Alfarano affirmed that “women are not keeping quiet more and much more in the north, where speaking means shame and they point at you.”

The judge sought to determine, based on the arguments put forward during the hearing by the defendants and the psychological reports that all parties must carry out, what the next steps would be, which may include criminal proceedings. It is unknown if the magistrate will set a new date.

Led by the prioress María Fátima del Espíritu Santo -the convent’s highest authority-, the nuns decided to act because they couldn’t stand being mistreated anymore, their defenders told AP before the court ordered the parties to remain silent.

“The closure does not separate them from the knowledge of pain… From their status as women they feel violated, they exercise a right and make a desperate request for help,” said lawyer Claudia Zerda Lamas.

According to him, the nuns have felt “sustained fear for many years” as a result of the possibility of losing their Carmelite status and other alleged threats.

The episode that led to the formalization of the complaint occurred in the convent in October 2020, during a nun’s wake.

According to the Carmelites, Cargnello gave a very bad-tempered response before the coffin because an image of the so-called Virgen del Cerro was installed nearby, very popular in Salta after a woman said in the 1990s that it had appeared to her and to whom the archbishop does not recognize, which has caused tensions with the nuns for a long time.

However, its defenders point out, in 1997 the previous archbishop authorized the Carmelite nuns to disseminate to visitors to the convent the messages of that Virgin who attracts thousands of people every week to a sanctuary, considering that they were not against the Catholic faith. .

Cargnello would have given an aggressive speech to the nuns “with different types of intimidation,” said Zerda Lamas and his colleague José Viola.

The moment of physical violence would have occurred when, at the request of the prioress, a sister filmed the moment of the wake, which was observed by the priest Ajalla, who accompanied the archbishop “like a bodyguard” and who “pounced on the nun to take away the camcorder”. After that, the prioress retrieved the machine from Ajalla’s hands, causing him to hit her in one arm and the archbishop in the other to make him drop the camera.

This visual and audio material accompanied the complaint, which also included alleged attacks that occurred on other occasions.

The nuns also questioned whether Cargnello is blocking the renewal of the position of the prioress, whose mandate expired in February, which would generate problems in administering the monastery with its consequent economic damage.

It is not the first time that Salta has been the protagonist of a scandal that affects religious people. The latest was the conviction in March of Bishop Emeritus Gustavo Zanchetta to more than four years in prison for the sexual abuse of two seminarians.

Meanwhile, in 2021 Agustín Rosa Torino lost his clerical status after being sentenced by local justice to 12 years in prison for abusing two novices and a nun.