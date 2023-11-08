Nunu’s Song: A League of Legends Story – Analysis – Magic Mountain

An emotional adventure, with two memorable characters, that includes puzzles, platforms and action.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is a production by the Spanish studio Tequila Works, based in Madrid, which gives us memorable moments in games like Rime, The Sexy Brutale, Gylt and Deadlight. What is specific about this game, which includes a story of friendship and unity between two characters, is the narrative development of a single-player adventure connected to the universe of League of Legends, an online multiplayer battlefield created by Riot Games. This idea of ​​expanding a specific series with an online multiplayer component into a specific narrative dimension is not new. Several games based on League of Legends are developed.

This is the case of this adventure, which seems fresh, but that our growing vices try to deploy to give an emotional dimension and build a happy bond between the two protagonists of the game: New, or request coming from a tribe called Notaries and Willump, his friend 4-armed monster. These two form a bond that exists for everyday and trivial purposes within the solving of puzzles. It’s because the adventure deepens more obviously than the connections between the two, through previously unimaginable moments.

It is an arrangement that involves a bit of that stable opinion between the two characters from Ico and The Last Guardian, both solving puzzles in a dignified manner and without losing an emotional charge given the connection between the two. Not in the case of Ico, between a rap and a retaliation, like in The Last Guardian, between a rap and a large animal. We both admire the art and the visual project as a whole. The gameplay and puzzles are equally complex, promoting changes and different mathematics to think about as the adventure progresses.

Image credit: RiotForge

An effective parcel



Song of Nunu: A League of Legends is significantly less elaborate than the works of Fumito Ueda, and promotes good treatment of strings, placed on different hardware, such as those used by Nunu on the flute, to produce different notes and songs. of some platforms or other objects. The interaction between both characters also develops at various moments, with snowball battles and authentic confrontations with “quick time events” to help determine higher intensity blows, in order to attack adversaries and enemies.

Nunu’s Song: A League of Legends Story Study: Tequila/RiotForge Works

Tequila/RiotForge Works Editor: riot games

riot games Platform waves or let’s play: switches

switches Available for: PC/Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X PlayStation 4/5

PC/Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X PlayStation 4/5 Enjoy: Ico, the last guardian

Likewise, in League of Legends, two teams form a single camp, or transporting element of part of the League of Legends universe, along with other camps, powerful characters who at certain times intersect with the protagonists. This is the case of Braum, Volibear and the evil Lissandra, who is the best friend in the world with her magical powers. After a brief initial segment that allows us to perceive a dangerous part of the day, we return to the beginning, when Nunu and Willump embark on the discovery of Freljord, an icy and mountainous land, with its six peaks covered in snow and mysteries. roads. It happens that you visit ice storms, fierce battles with exposed earlobes but equally magical places, natural places of brilliant beauty.

It seems that you will see Nunu or his mother meet again, the game intersperses different moments, with passages dedicated to combat and confrontation, composed of segments absent in puzzles whose resolution requires a bit of pause to think. For now, there are times on the platform, so it is urgent to raise certain points using pegs and other supports, sometimes hidden. It is an intelligent, well-organized game with a point of view, capable of moving through different game models and offering animated segments.

Image credit: RiotForge

Like a Pixar animation.



The relevant point is the visual construction, or graphics that approximate Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story from an animated film, like Pixar, for example. The graphics are mastered, the mastery of the art and the production and movements of the protagonists are well achieved. No, there is still a long way to go before it is a game capable of surpassing the average. His art is interesting because he had greater ambition in the images created by the project in its development. The end result represents a decrease in quality, but cannot be attributed to the cause or operation of the game. As an adventure that takes place in the cold and in a universe hostile to people, the essential endures and creates a mark in the gaming experience, offering some moments of reality, of the views and landscapes of the day, to discover in the games . of light. The technical example is equally useful, so the Switch’s consolation is clearly some fixes, frame rate problems in moments of combat.

The bell rings like a permanent dependency of the people. We always advance at the same time, once the form is appropriate, the player being able to control the great Yeti, taking him on horseback, between herds and overcoming roads at any speed. Since Nunu’s short steps and height are optimal for distant platforms, the Yeti cannot stop. This constant interaction, driven both in moments of action and in solving puzzles, is modeling the game. It is representative of the core of the experience and also produces moments of greater dramatic and emotional power when the power of both is tested in combat.

The soundtrack is musical, with melodies that reinforce the beauty and desolation of the snowy mountains as the protagonists advance through the spaces and contemplate the most peculiar structures and constructions of great magnitude. These moments of action, as a counterpoint, are accompanied by emotional and uplifting rhythms. He asked about the existence of words in Portuguese (Brazil), combined with legends in the same language. In view of this, it is not necessary to understand the League of Legends universe to use this campaign. Knowing that there is a part of the universe, with “tradition” and characters, the glossary helps you understand what the cause is. Além said that the game can be approved so not all of LoL.

Image credit: RiotForge

Inspired by Pixar/Disney films, such as The Last Guardian or Ico, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is a quite satisfying game, equipped with an open bell, played by mechas between a human and a Yeti. It does not drink from the magnitude and depth of the gameplay of the products it inspires, but in Tequila Works there is a journey worth playing and living to live an adventure that is also a series of puzzles, combats and platform passages. .