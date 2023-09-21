Nunzia Giannotta | “My dream is to sing with Lady Gaga”

The story of singer Nunzia Giannotta in A Coruña began the way romantic movies usually begin: moving to another country for love. She came years ago from Massafra, a region of southern Italy, and settled in Perillo (Oléiros) with her husband, a native of Messinia. Her passion for music led her to form a band called The Nunzias, with whom she will perform for the first time at a Mardi Gras venue this Saturday (10:15 p.m.).

“On the 22nd, ‘Cicatrices’ will be released, the second single from the album, which will be called Kiara in honor of my mother. I wrote ‘Cicatrices’ thinking about my grandmother, my second mother, and this concert is in September because my grandmother would have turned 92 this month. I always carry him with me, I grew up with him and he always encouraged me to continue. “I’m chasing this dream so that one day I can tell her that she didn’t do me wrong,” he says.

The singer says the goal is to record the album before the end of the year and that she is grateful for the trust of her producer, guitarist and right-hand man Jacobo Paz. “All this was born and understood thanks to him. “He’s betting time, sacrifice and money on me,” Nunzia says.

“Nowadays music has changed and everything is ‘fast food’. We try to release a song every 45 days,” says the artiste, who started singing in her town’s church choir with her father at the age of eight and participated in televised music competitions. In addition, there was a chorus girl in Mediaset Italia. ,

“I don’t see myself returning to Italy or staying here forever. I have one medium-long term goal and that is to stay in Miami for music. I may be a silly dreamer but I think I’m going to make it. We have already started contacts and some of my songs are already playing in America,” says Giannotta, in reference to Lady Gaga or Amy Winehouse: “My dream is to sing with Lady Gaga, to see me on stage. Or don’t care about the bathroom at an event. If that happens, I may die the next day.”

The band is composed of Steven Martin, Johnny Bello, Joel Crespo and Alvaro Fernandez, in addition to Italians and Jacobo Paz. They will also be at A Falpera festival on the 30th (1:30 pm) and at La Espina, Gandario that night. On Friday the 29th they will play in Trasanquelos (Oza-Césarrus).

Nunzia Giannotta also has a fan club on Instagram. “Two friends, Chus and Bego, made it. It’s amazing, they help me a lot,” the singer concluded.