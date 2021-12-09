Nuoro, 7 doctors resign in protest: first aid at risk of chaos

The formalized resignation via pec expose the chronic lack of staff and risk closing a ward that is essential for the health of an entire territory

NUORO. "Immediate resignation effective December 21, without notice for just cause". Behind the communication in perfect bureaucratese, sent to the top management of Ats and Assl, there is the unprecedented gesture of the seven medical managers in the emergency room of San Francesco di Nuoro.

Gesture that paves the way for catastrophic scenarios. The bomb exploded in all its power the day before last night, when, on the desk of the extraordinary commissioner of the Assl of Nuoro, Gesuina Cherchi, the pec arrived with which the operators announced the resignation en bloc. A communication that brings clarity back to the heart of the matter: the chronic lack of personnel.