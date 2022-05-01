Nuoro. Admissions to geriatrics and medicine are temporarily suspended

Admissions to geriatrics and medicine are temporarily suspended but access to the emergency room is not. The company management of the ASL n. 3 of Nuoro, to avoid misleading and alarmist interpretations regarding the news circulated in the afternoon.

Here are the highlights of the note issued by ASL 3.

• The Emergency Department of the San Francesco Hospital is always open to external access and continues to guarantee services;

• Precisely in order to guarantee the emergency-urgency service it was considered appropriate, as happens in all public health facilities in the rest of Italy, to temporarily suspend hospitalizations in geriatrics and medicine in order to be able to discharge discharged patients and then once again have the opportunity to welcome new entries;

• In any case, the San Francesco di Nuoro Hospital continues to guarantee, in all its operating units, the Essential Levels of Assistance, thanks to the recognized professionalism and spirit of self-denial and service of its operators.

