Nuoro, stretcher beds in the corridors: Medicine is bursting

NUORO. In recent weeks, and despite the marches, demonstrations and protests decided to signal the emergency in which the Nuorese public health center is, on the eleventh floor of the San Francesco, in the internist ward born from the amalgamation of Geriatrics and Medicine, hit peaks of 50 hospitalizations. Sixteen more than those manageable by anyone and in the same spaces. So much so that to find a place, several patients were placed on stretchers or in additional beds tucked into the most varied spaces, in the absence of the canonical ones: from the passageways, to the stretcher room, generally used as a closet, and even to the front room to the fire escape stairs of the left wing. With patients forced to wait days for a bed with all the trappings. And that there is more than something wrong, says the same “regional integrated health information system” because it prevents admissions beyond the fortieth. To all intents and purposes they are “redundant hospitalizations”, in excess, and even on a stretcher. After the repeated reports made by Nursind in recent months, now the nurses’ union has decided to go directly to the Prosecutor’s Office denouncing a rather detailed situation exposed by the lawyer Monica Collu. And to begin with, the lawyer and the union explains that it all started with the amalgamation, as part of the reorganization due to the pandemic, of the departments of Medicine and Geriatrics.

“Following the aggregation – explains Nursind in the complaint and in the reports with which the provincial manager, Mauro Pintore, and the trade union representative Francesco Tuvoni ask for immediate action to resolve the situation – the two departments should have a total of 34 beds, of which 31 in ordinary hospitalization and 3 bis beds, spread over two wings separated by a waiting room “. But in practice it happens that “at the moment, due to a lack of transparency in this regard, it is not known how many beds are actually authorized”.

«The fact is, however – adds Nursind – that for some time now, in the internal medicine ward, there has certainly been a high number of hospitalizations, disproportionate to the number of beds available, such as to sometimes even reach 50 beds. In the operating unit, therefore, the practice of hospitalizing patients in additional beds or stretchers positioned in every corner is used and abused: in the unsuitable stretcher room, a room normally used as a storage room for stretchers; in the unsuitable room 6; in the equally unsuitable room facing the fire escape stairs in the left wing and in the hospital or guard room. And, when all these spaces in the ward should be noted that they are unsuitable, they are saturated, the stretchers with the sick are even allocated in the ward wards ».

And supernumerary hospitalizations and hospitalizations on stretchers, as Nursind explains, are creating serious problems, because “the unfortunate patients hospitalized on stretchers find themselves living together, in the ward, with other sick people, for days and days, waiting for a bed , with insufficient bathrooms for the lucky ones who walk, and for the other hygienic care on a stretcher in the corridor. And, meals must be eaten on that same stretcher that serves as a bed day and night. Admissions to additional beds and / or stretchers have serious profiles of illegitimacy and criticality: every safety rule is contravened, with serious risks for patients and health personnel “. And in addition, as the union points out, the stretchers are sometimes not even up to standard: but some “are rickety, have broken sides and are fixed with plasters, latex glove ligatures and bandages, with possible danger to the safety of the patients “.

