Nuovo Sacher, two weeks of films in the original language selected by Nanni Moretti- Corriere.it

from Stefania Ulivi

From 20 January to 2 February in the Nanni Moretti room a review of twenty-seven titles, including novelties and classics. We start with Drive my car, Supernova and France

Twenty-seven titles spread over two weeks of programming. Film crowned at festivals, works by recognized masters and filmmakers on their way to becoming timeless classics. With two characteristics in common. Be screened in the original version. And selected by Nanni Moretti. Who as an exhibitor, in his New Sacher, has chosen to react to the stops to new releases caused by the health crisis, scommitting to programming aimed at that segment of the public – growing – who prefers to enjoy the film as it was shot, in the original language. It starts tomorrow with one of the hot titles of the awards season, Drive my car by Japanese director Rysuke Hamaguchi, based on a story by Murakami Haruki from the collection Men without women, awarded at Cannes for the screenplay and, together Compartment 6 by the Finnish Juho Kuosmanen (also this film adaptation of a book), one of the probable competitors was Paolo Sorrentino’s manio di Dio, in the race for the Oscar for the best international film. The work, built around the wanderings of Yusuke Kafuku, actor and director struggling with a staging of Uncle Vania with his young driver Misaki, scheduled ale 16, followed by Supernova by Harry Macqueen with the superb couple Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, a chronicle of a love and a loss foretold. He closes the evening, at 9.15 pm, France by Bruno Dumont with La Seydoux as an assault journalist.