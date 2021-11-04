Nuovo San Siro, Sala: “We no longer have great uncertainties” | News

The mayor of Milan confirms that the council is working for the public interest: “Great steps forward”

On the resolution to decree the public interest on the project of new San Siro stadium the city council is “working” and the approval “if it is not tomorrow, it will be next Friday”. The mayor of Milan explained it, Beppe Sala, on the sidelines of the celebrations for November 4: “I believe that at this point, the way it has been formulated, we we no longer have great uncertainties“he said. The decision of the public interest” I think should be explained well, also to the citizens and to the whole world of politics. I think that the way we started two years ago, we have made great strides and in my opinion the fact of being able to bring the teams back to respecting the Pgt volumetric index is a very positive thing “.

“On the agreement found with the top management of Milan and Inter, I would not speak of success because it is clear that it is not a confrontation between who is stronger, but it is the summing up of the interests of the teams with the rules of the administration. So – Sala underlined – I consider the agreement made very good and therefore I have no uncertainties, but it must be explained to the citizens what will be of San Siro, of the area, how green it will remain “.

On the fact that the properties of the teams in 2027 may not be the same, Sala said that “that is a problem that concerns modern football and all the big clubs. The decisive point is the ambition expressed by Milan and Inter to still be part of the European top and from this point of view their consideration is that the stadium is indispensable. I came to the conclusion after many reflections that for them the stadium is the theme and if we did not allow it to San Siro they would certainly go to another part. For them the stadium is a priority “.

