NUPES troll Gérald Darmanin with Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain’s season has resumed for 10 days with a full squad since Monday and the return to Camp des Loges of world champions Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappé. If for the moment, the Paris transfer window has recorded the only arrival in the person of Vitinha (ex Porto), the supporters of the PSG can be delighted to still have in their ranks a Mbappé who extended until 2025 during the 38th and last day of Ligue 1. If the native of Bondy spoke of his love for the club of the capital and his desire to return again a little more in the history of PSG and the French championship, we also talked about political “pressures” encouraging the young man to stay in France.

Several media have spoken of a call from Emmanuel Macron even if it has never been confirmed by the player or proven by anyone. If the policy always has a link with the high level sport, that does not always go well with some awkwardnesses because there are too few connoisseurs or then it is not the priority of the politicians. The last Champions League final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis also showed the flaws and limits of the state in sporting events. Today, it is an exit of the French Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin in front of the National Assembly this Wednesday which makes a lot of talk. Explanations.

An attribution ”mastery of the French language

Gérald Darmanin wants to make the issue of a residence permit conditional on mastering a minimum level of French. “We will condition the multi-year residence permit for a foreigner who spends several years on national territory on mastering the French language”, declared the deputy from the North, “Either for naturalization or for a regularization examination“, he explained.

But that’s not all, Sandrine Rousseau, MP for the 9th district of Paris, member of Europe Ecologie les Verts, thought she was smart by posting a tweet with the caption ”Aspen Lionel Messi”.

Except that the Argentinian has Spanish nationality so he does not need a residence permit to work in Europe. Once again, sport and politics…

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on Sandrine Rousseau’s tweet but also on the information on the residence permit. We read on Twitter:

”Having to speak French to obtain a residence permit?! Where are we?! Nah but seriously! And soon they will also have to respect our laws, no, but we’re walking on our heads!!!”

”What percentage of French migrants abroad do you think speak the local language?”

”No problem with that provided that the French impose it on themselves abroad instead of shutting themselves up in the community. Do you seriously think that the 80,000 French people living in Morocco speak Arabic?

”Messi is European so he doesn’t need a residence permit. @sandrousseau…do you happen to know your files?”

‘And then we say that we criticize women and free politicians, they don’t know anything about sport…’

