Nuria Roca or the keys to succeed with the total cowboy look

Nuria Roca is one of those celebrities what you have to have a file on your radar fashionist. And what we like most about her is that share all your outfits on his Instagram account, which makes things much easier for us when it comes to knowing where to get the garment we like. For his weekly appearance on the anthillthe presenter has opted for a trend that is becoming very popular: the total denim look.

The truth is never disappoint in his weekly appearances on the show, and this time was no exception. With a denim style shirt oversized Of the brand Levi’s, which is the key to any denim look. He combines it with pantscropped 90’s style rag&bonewhich have a wash similar to that of the shirt, which is one of the best tricks.

But what is the key? Instead of opting for a shoe that would go unnoticed, the presenter wanted finish in the best way: with flower yellow heels from the Balenciaga brand, with which she has made it clear that keep up to date with what’s going on and what is not this 2022.

Celebrities who bet on the total cowboy look

The denim trend is being a complete success, and Nuria Roca has not been the only one who has joined it, but many others have been able to appreciate the stylistic advantages offered by the total denim look.

Jennifer Lopez with total cowboy lookgtres

For example, the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, who is a great lover of this fabric and often wears it in her outfits. Also, Emily Ratajkowski adds a seventies-style flare pants and a shirt in the same tone, looking like she is wearing a jumpsuit, which she completes with booties and a brown belt.

Emily Ratajkowski in denim pants and shirtgtres

Finally, actress Katie Holmes, of whom we are great admirers, has also been seduced by the cowboy look. In her case, it creates contrast, in a successful way, between the washing of the shirt and the pants.

Katie Holmes also decides on the cowboy lookgtres

