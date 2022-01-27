Nurse Lugo acquitted, “evidence of violent death patient missing”

“The criminal responsibility of the accused for the crime of voluntary multiple-aggravated homicide contested by the same does not emerge beyond a reasonable doubt, lacking the proof that Massimo Montanari died a violent death, and not a natural cause, and therefore of the very existence of the fact “. This was written by the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Bologna in the reasons – filed today – of the sentence pronounced last October 25, with which Lugo’s nurse Daniela Poggiali was acquitted of the charge of voluntary homicide of the 95-year-old patient Massimo Montanari, who died in hospital on 12 March 2014. The sentence reformed the sentence in the first degree to 30 years of imprisonment, issued by the Gup of Ravenna Janos Barlotti on 15 December 2020.

Only for the sake of completeness, observes the Court, “it is also appropriate to remember that the judge of first instance, in the absolute absence of evidence regarding the cause of death of Massimo Montanari, goes so far as to hypothesize that the substance in the hypothesis of accusation injected for homicidal purposes by Poggiali is not potassium chloride (as alleged in the charge, albeit in terms of likelihood), but insulin in a non-therapeutic dose, or morphine or another unidentified substance. Montanari, as reconstructed, do not appear compatible with either a potassium bolus administration, which is known to cause severe pain (while Montanari died without a complaint), or with an insulin overdose, which on the contrary causes a hypoglycemic state of coma. , not found in the case in question, subsequently followed by death. In the absence, therefore, of direct evidence in the sense of a death by exogenous intervention, the cause of natural death remains in the case of Massimo Montanari the most plausible and probable alternative “.

There is no evidence that the nurse Daniela Poggiali gave a lethal injection. In particular, according to the Court, the circumstance that Poggiali gave Montanari an injection not prescribed or justified by any therapeutic need a few moments before certainty”. The judges also note that “the two further circumstances relating to Poggiali having replaced Granata (colleague, ed.) In the duties to be performed in the ward, where Montanari was hospitalized that night, and to Poggiali having returned to Montanari’s room , the death of which he ascertained, even if proven, are not such as to constitute a serious and precise indication of the homicidal action, being devoid of intrinsic demonstrative capacity (i.e. allowing to derive with a certain probability the unknown fact from the known one), as well as devoid of specificity, univocity and impossibility of different interpretation, equally or more likely, and this also in a global evaluation of the whole “.

“It cannot therefore be considered proven – we read in the reasons for the sentence – nor that Poggiali insisted with the Grenade to replace her in the shift in ward D in order to kill Montanari, nor that the defendant gave him a lethal injection, nor finally that the same returned to the room of the aforesaid in order to verify his death “.

“If there is no reason to doubt the existence of the threats that the accused would have five years before the fact pronounced against Montanari (the dead patient, ed.) And his secretary, for events concerning the employment relationship of his partner , this does not in any way demonstrate that Poggiali followed up on those threats dating back to that time, and relating, among other things, to disputes that have now been resolved “. Moreover, the Court observes, “on the one hand the aforementioned threats were not even the subject of a formal complaint, a sign that they were not considered of particular alarm, and on the other hand Montanari had often been treated at the Lugo hospital, even in years following the threats, without anything happening “.

“Neither the existence of a possible motive, nor the controversial personality of the accused, nor the statistical data can in any way make up for this lack of proof regarding the material conduct held by the accused towards Montanari on the evening of his death. “, underline the judges.

“The reconstruction of the defendant’s personality through the testimonies of colleagues and doctors at the hospital, the notorious photographs depicting the accused in mocking poses next to the corpse of a patient, and finally the definitive convictions for embezzlement and theft of her charged, does not appear in any way conclusive about the criminal conduct “.

“You can be bad colleagues, have a taste for the macabre and few moral restraints and be the perpetrators of repeated thefts without being a murderer, and, even more specifically (of this specific death we are talking about), without being the murderer of Massimo Montanari – writes the Court – Suggestive, but insufficient to act as a clue, and even less as proof, the ‘voices’ of presumed deaths of patients appear, after Poggiali had taken charge of them with cryptic phrases such as’ here I think about it I ‘(which patients? All the investigations carried out against Poggiali in relation to other deaths in the same hospital have not led to any confirmation).

Even less meaningful are the ‘gossip’ (as defined by the witness Pitotto, see page 17 of the first instance sentence) relating to alleged ‘spite’ intended for the OSS who would have taken charge of the non self-sufficient patients to whom Poggiali administered after the accused purposely laxatives in excessive doses, or the casual use that the defendant allegedly made of sedatives to sedate patients, especially at night “.

“The statistics, considered ‘chilling’ by the judge of first care, which would attest to an increased patient mortality during the shifts covered by the accused cannot in any way make up for the serious lack of evidence regarding the conduct of Poggiali on the evening of the alleged crime” . The Court of Appeal has appointed its own expert on this point. “The preliminary investigation led the expert to affirm that even by varying the point of view on statistical analysis, carrying out the analysis in different ways, and taking into account some known and measurable confounding factors, it is constantly reasonable to affirm that there is a substantial positive association between the recorded mortality rate and the defendant’s status in service “, reads the motivations. However, “despite the outcome of the appraisal concerning the merit data”, the same expert, we read in the reasons, “concludes – in full agreement with the defense consultants, and without substantial objections on the point not even by the consultants of the accusation – that this analysis cannot, due to the nature of the data, have any causal value, as there is no element in the data available that could lead to a direct charge of the excess deaths to the accused, on the contrary there are inevitably different explanations possible effects shown by the available data “.

In short, “in the absence of a solid evidence framework relating to the specific event submitted to the Court’s examination, the statistical data, although unfavorable to the position of the accused, is in no way able to integrate the lack of evidence and bring to a different decision-making outcome “.

THE LEGAL OF DANIELA POGGIALI

” I do not forget the words, I do not forget what happened to this woman and I greet this sentence as a normal sentence from the point of view of the culture of evidence, of a normal rule of law. We should ask ourselves how it was possible that a person defined as a ‘time bomb’ ‘public danger number one’ was then instead acquitted with the fullest formula that exists because the fact does not exist. As an operator of the law I register this very serious anomaly of the first degree sentence that cost a woman personal freedom while she was treating her sick mother on Christmas Eve 2020 ”. He says it to the Adnkronos the lawyer Lorenzo Valgimigli, lawyer of the Lugo nurse Daniela Poggiali, commenting on the reasons for the acquittal sentence by the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Bologna.

The lawyer returns to the day of Poggiali’s arrest. ” There were 10 soldiers in operational uniforms who took away a helpless woman who was at the bedside of her mother with Alzheimer’s disease. In the reasons for the arrest order it was said that Daniela Poggiali was, verbatim, a ‘public danger number one’, ‘a time bomb ready to explode at any moment’ and that ‘a civil society cannot afford to have such a character, probably a serial killer, on the loose ‘. I still have the images of that day vividly in mind, how was that possible, I wonder. ”