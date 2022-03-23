Nurse Radonda Vaught Goes On Trial For Accidentally Killing Patient By Giving The Wrong Drug: Medical Errors Like Hers Are Quite Common | Univision Health News

In December 2017, RaDonda Vaughta nurse at a prestigious Tennessee hospital, had to administer a sedative to 75-year-old patient Charlene Murphey who was going to undergo a CT scan.
Instead, accidentally ended up giving him a lethal dose of a drug used as anesthesia that causes paralysis: it had the same two initial letters as the correct drug. The patient died the next day in intensive care.
For that serious blunder, Vaught is going on trial for reckless homicide this week, reigniting the heated debate over medical errors and how they should be handled.
Although Vaught acknowledged his responsibility in the patient’s death, he has pleaded not guilty, claiming that what happened responds to “systemic problems” within the hospital.
Up to 400,000 people die in the US from medical errors
Beyond the discussion about who is responsible and how this nurse’s negligence should be punished, the case highlights a reality that patients are often oblivious to: mistakes made by health professionals are far away to be a rarity.
“People would be amazed at how often mistakes like this happen,” says in conversation with Univisión Noticias David Wilcox, who -after 28 years of experience as a nurse and hospital administrator- wrote the book How to avoid being a victim of the american healthcare system: a patient’s handbook for survivalwhere he offers advice to avoid these situations and tells anecdotes such as that of a resident doctor who administered a concentrated dose of a drug to a patient, killing him instantly.
Serious studies suggest that even 400,0000 patients die each year in US hospitals due to medical errorswarns Univision Noticias, DePaul University professor emeritus and student of this matter, Stephan Landsman, who also classifies them as “surprisingly common” in the country.
They are the third leading cause of accidental death in the United States, according to an analysis by researchers at Johns Hopkins University published in BMJ in 2016 . “Before covid-19, only cardiovascular disease and cancer killed more people than medical errors”Wilcox says.
“The injury or illness caused by the healer is called iatrogenic damage,” explains Landsman in an opinion piece published in StatNews with Michael Sacks coauthor of his book Closing Death’s Door: Legal Innovations to End the Epidemic of Healthcare Harm.
For them, it is about something “so pervasive, so frequent, so massive and continuous that it rarely makes headlines”, and whose deaths, unlike what happens with plane crashes or collapsing buildings, “can and do remain in secret”.
Many patients do not even know that there was medical negligence
A 2017 survey by the University of Chicago of patients who experienced a medical error found that only about 30% of them were informed of the problem by hospital authorities. Namely: the hospital was silent in almost 70% of casesdetails David Wilcox to Univision News.
“When something bad happens. Doctors and hospitals generally try to keep patients from finding out (although this has changed in some places). In the end, only a small fraction of patients claim or receive compensation for the damages suffered by iatrogenic injuries,” Michael Saks told Univision News.
From wrong doses to preventable infections or erroneous cuts with the scalpel
Or the woman who unnecessarily underwent a mastectomy after a New York lab mislabeled a tissue sample.
These cases are difficult to count and permeate the entire health system, although research shows that they are more common in intensive care units, operating rooms, and emergency departments.
Sometimes failures to follow protocols as basic as hand washing cause patients to contract dangerous infections. 1 in 25 patients hospitalized in a health center contracts a hospital infectionaccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to Wilcox, the most common types of medical errors include: medication errors (wrong drug, patient, or dosage), anesthesia-related errors, hospital-acquired infections, missed or delayed diagnosis, avoidable delay in treatment, inadequate follow-up after of treatment, inadequate follow-up after a procedure, failure to act on test results, and failure to take proper precautions.
“Another surprisingly common mistake is giving patients treatment they don’t need,” adds social psychologist and Arizona State University law professor Michael Saks, referring to a Dartmouth University study that concluded such unwarranted interventions They represent 30% of total health spending in the US.
Hispanics are at higher risk for medical errors
Evidence suggests that minorities such as Hispanics are at higher risk of being victims of medical errors, especially when there are language barriers. For Stephen Landsman, among the reasons are communication problems, limited financial resources and racism.
“What the evidence suggests is that when we look at thousands of caregivers, thousands of patients, we find subtle patterns of bias that can produce negative patient outcomes. This is why minority populations really need to be proactively educated about the healthcare system,” Wilcox stresses.