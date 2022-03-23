Nurse Radonda Vaught Goes On Trial For Accidentally Killing Patient By Giving The Wrong Drug: Medical Errors Like Hers Are Quite Common | Univision Health News

“People would be amazed at how often mistakes like this happen,” says in conversation with Univisión Noticias David Wilcox, who -after 28 years of experience as a nurse and hospital administrator- wrote the book How to avoid being a victim of the american healthcare system: a patient’s handbook for survivalwhere he offers advice to avoid these situations and tells anecdotes such as that of a resident doctor who administered a concentrated dose of a drug to a patient, killing him instantly.