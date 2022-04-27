Nurseries and the flu: Using robots and ferrets to explore how to stop the spread

ANN ARBOR — By studying ferrets and using advances in robotics and the University of Michigan’s extensive experience in monitoring respiratory illnesses in community settings, a new study aims to better understand how social and environmental factors affect the transmission of respiratory viruses in day care centers.

“When the flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses infect young children, the lives of the entire family can be affected, from parents missing work to children missing out on opportunities for contact and development,” says Emily. Martin, one of the project’s principal investigators and an associate professor of epidemiology in the UM School of Public Health. “We hope that this project will allow us to find new ways to minimize the spread in day care centers and reduce the impact of viruses on the day-to-day lives of families living in our community.” Dubbed MITIGATE FLU (Multidisciplinary Investigation to Evade Influenza), the project is led by Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, and is funded by an $8.8 million grant. Awarded by Flu Lab, an organization that supports bold initiatives to beat the flu. The UM team includes researchers from the Michigan School of Public Health, Medicine, Michigan Engineering and the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. Researchers from Emory University and the University of Pittsburgh are also collaborating on this research. The studio is divided into three smaller but interrelated projects, Martin said. The first, led by Krista Wigginton, a UM associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, will focus on detecting viruses in indoor environments by programming Embodied Moxie robots to interact with children face-to-face as they pick up air and surface samples. The robots will then be used in six day care centers located in southeastern Michigan.

As a member of the Wigginton-led project, UM environmental virologist Melissa Duhaime and her lab will develop viral biomarkers to improve direct measurements of influenza viruses in the environment. “What we learn will be only a fraction of the equation needed to improve our understanding of the actual risk of transmission when influenza viruses are detected in closed spaces,” said Duhaime, assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. The second project, led by Seema Lakdawala, an associate professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at the University of Pittsburgh, and Anice Lowen, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Emory University, will use ferrets to test the efficacy of methods of transmission of the virus in spaces similar to nurseries in terms of play spaces and toys. Michigan Engineering will also play a role in this project, developing aerosol production and environmentally controlled enclosures to test transmission. The third project, co-led by Martin and Andrew Hashikawa, an associate professor of pediatric emergency medicine at UM, will study environmental factors that affect respiratory viruses in day care centers in southeastern Michigan. The researchers will draw on UM’s extensive work in this area, including the Michigan Child Care-Associated Infection Surveillance Program and the UM School of Public Health’s Household Influenza Vaccine Evaluation study. . Also involved in this project is Michael Hayashi, clinical assistant professor of epidemiology in the School of Public Health. “Young children are especially susceptible to the flu and are at higher risk of a flu-related complication,” Hashikawa said. “I have seen many infants and toddlers require care in the emergency room at CS Mott Children’s Hospital for the flu. Some of the children require additional hospitalization due to serious flu-related complications, such as severe dehydration or pneumonia.” Martin said that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many questions have been raised about what are the best environmental technologies to reduce the spread of viruses, especially in daycare centers, where children are still too young for vaccines and have Difficulty wearing masks. “This is an incredible opportunity to take what we see working in the lab and immediately use it to make the classroom environment safer,” he said. “This integration is possible thanks to the connection of such a fascinating team of scientists and from such different fields.” Herek Clack, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at UM, agreed. “This is an exceptional team and we have the experience to enthusiastically pursue this investigation,” he said. “At each of these intersections or boundaries between disciplines, there are opportunities to bridge certain gaps in our understanding of influenza.” Noah Fromson and Lanard Ingram of UM and Courtney Sakry of Virginia Tech contributed to this report.

Translated into Spanish by Luisa Sánchez, a political science and Latina/o studies student at the University of Michigan.