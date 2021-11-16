Nurses paid 8000 euros a month to do the nights. Slovenian assault in Italy. – AssoCareNews.it

They come from Slovenia to Italy and earn up to 8000 euros per month. Nurses paid like Doctors to do the nights. All in black.

They arrive every evening from Slovenia to the Marca Trevigiana to follow a Patient at night for the “modest” figure of 360 euros “each way”. Almost like a Doctor. They are commuter nurses paid in gold.

A figure that, multiplied by a month – but taking away holidays and days of rest – makes a nice nest egg: at least 8 thousand euros and all in black.

It is the phenomenon of assistance commuters, increasingly present in the province of Treviso, who have been struggling with a dramatic shortage of nurses for some time.

A void that cannot be filled, while now there are those who take advantage of it and ask for compensation from real health professionals.

In Italy, why don’t Nurses have the courage to get paid as they deserve?

