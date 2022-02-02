Nurses, Tironi: “In Lombardy there are 9,500 missing”

MILAN – “In Lombardy there is a lack of 9500 nurses. Those on duty are paid much less than other European colleagues. Never before have the institutions had the duty to intervene in a decisive and synergistic way, facilitating recruitment and stabilization, adjusting salaries to specific professional responsibilities. This is the meaning of the urgent motion approved today by the Regional Council and shared with all political parties “.

This was stated by the vice president of the Health Commission of the Lombardy Regional Council Simona Tironi (Forza Italia), in relation to the alarm raised by the Orders of Nurses. Vice president Tironi met a delegation of nurses just last Friday, on the sidelines of a demonstration organized near Palazzo Pirelli, in Milan.

“In recent months we have called them heroes – adds Simona Tironi -, now the institutions, all together, must qualify that term through concrete actions and specific contents. A ten-year short-sighted and inadequate national planning, absurd rules on the containment of expenditure for personnel in the health sector have forced the Regions to limit the hiring and allowances of health workers. The pandemic has shown that we need to reverse the course quickly ”.

To this – in the opinion of the vice president Tironi – it is necessary to add the stabilization of the staff of the health role and the precarious social and health workers, as required by the Finance Law; overcome the constraint of exclusivity for the nursing profession, in a process of overall enhancement of the professional figure with particular attention to employment in territorial medicine “.

The commissioner Simona Tironi

The document being examined by the Chamber also proposes a commitment by the Executive “to take action with the Government so that the professional figure of the nurse is valued also in the context of university teaching”.

“Our Region can also play an important role directly – explains Simona Tironi – such as, for example, identifying forms of regional economic incentives for nurses and health professions for a real and meritorious salary and professional enhancement”.

“The fourth wave of Covid – concludes Tironi – has completely overwhelmed the health workers who have been able to react in an exemplary way despite the scarce aids available, suspended holidays, sudden movements of departments, overload of work”.