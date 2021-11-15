Nurses’ union: “Boom in hospitalized health professionals despite vaccination”

New alarm from Antonio De Palma, president of Nursing Up, the national union of nurses, who denounces the significant increase in health workers infected with covid, despite the double vaccination. In one month, from 14 October to 14 November, he explains, “2,734 health workers fell ill, when just a few weeks earlier the average was 1,377 every 30 days. In particular, in Campania the peak of 20 more Covid hospitalizations per day was reached “.

“What is happening in Italian hospitals these days?” asks De Palma. “We asked ourselves this as a nurses’ union, always at the forefront, and our regional representatives tell us about it”.

Consider the president of the union: “Starting from the official data, we wanted to collect testimonies from colleagues in the area on the factual reality, as happened in the past, and we have carried out our in-depth analysis, which draws its inspiration from the increase in infections at national level and from the increase in the Rt index “.

“In all this, in Campania, Lombardy and Piedmont, in particular, the hospitalizations (of health workers, ed) in the covid departments have recovered in a worrying way and deserve to be definitely monitored “.

“Of course – he underlines – we are not at the levels of a year ago, with 85% of the population vaccinated and after months and months of battles and suffering it would be absurd if that were the case. After all, all this appears clearly by comparing the data of Covid hospitalizations of November 2020 and those of November 2021 “.

“Yet – according to the trade unionist -, it must make us think that in a single day, if we take the week preceding this one as an example, we record a figure of 20 more Covid hospitalizations, while in Caserta we have even passed, in only 24 hours, from 12 to 35 hospitalized for viruses “.

“Moreover – he continues – in Campania all the hubs have been closed and only those of Cardarelli and the Ospedale del Mare remain open. Imagine the consequences for health workers who have been working understaffed for some time ”.

“The ISS data, after all, speak for themselves, and must be monitored carefully. In a short time, we have gone from 1,370, again on a 30-day basis, to 2,724 infected operators, and this means that today we travel to the average of 90 health professionals who are getting sick every day ”.

“We are talking about at least 74 nurses every 24 hours (Inail data), who became infected from 14 October to 14 November 2021”.

“Also in Campania – observes De Palma – the work carried out by the AORN company in Caserta is significant, which has mapped the immune response of all the personnel to whom the 2 doses were inoculated. Well, after some time, out of 1,700 employees, 160 have not developed antibodies valid for immunization. This means that nurses and doctors already vaccinated at the beginning of the year are gradually losing their immunity ”.

“And to date we have not yet been informed of the existence, as we have been asking for some time, of a scientific investigation aimed at giving evidence of how the available vaccines are effective against the variants in progress”.

“Our representatives in the area do not report prevalence of serious symptoms among colleagues who fall ill again, and many of those concerned are not hospitalized”.

For De Palma “the fact remains that those who get sick again, even if vaccinated, find themselves in this condition due to a worrying lowering of their defenses, and this is demonstrated by the Caserta investigation”.

“In short, it is clear that, in the light of the screening results arriving from Campania, all Italian health companies should implement, without delay, their own” constant “monitoring of the phenomenon, given the evidence that the higher the number of infected people entering and leaving at-risk environments, the more the virus increases its pervasiveness outside the same hospital environments ”, concludes the president of the nurses’ union.