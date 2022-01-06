Nurses Union denounces: “The Roman emergency rooms are on the brink of the abyss” – Covid emergency

The Anti-Diplomatic is also on Telegram. Click here to enter our channel and stay updated

For “our health” the government of the best has invested in public health to the detriment of private health, has encouraged local medicine and promoted home therapies, has hired staff, (rather than suspending it), they have finally centralized health management, have allocated the largest part of the PNRR to health facilities, training and research ….





For “public health”, primary objective …

Or maybe things are a little different …

Here is what is currently the situation in Zingaretti’s healthcare system.

Nursing Up Nurses Union Reports First Aid in Trouble:

“The Roman emergency rooms are in chaos, on the edge of the abyss”. Including those of Velletri and Palestrina. To say it is the union of nurses Nursign up. The trade union abbreviation speaks of “time bombs ready to explode”. “In the midst of the fourth wave – says a union communiqué -, with an average of 800-1000 colleagues who become infected every 24 hours, Italian hospitals risk a short circuit. And while in the next few hours, data in hand, there could be a new sharp worsening of the peak of infections of health workers, the situation of Italian hospitals tells of a real paralysis in progress “.

“In this chaos – continues the union – our health workers have entered a new dark period, tremendously complex to manage. A new tunnel, as if the two years of pandemic behind us had been of no use. Through our local contacts we receive continuous reports from many colleagues engaged in the Roman emergency services, who at this moment tell us about real time bombs ready to explode “.

“A picture of a” horror film “- they add from Nursing Up -, between grueling shifts, a shortage of staff at the peak, with more and more colleagues infected and forced to stay at home every 24 hours, ordinary departments quickly converted into areas Covid. In this way, what happens to patients who need ordinary services? Here is a first report, hospital by hospital, the subject of those reports that asked us to open, with every possible urgency, our union investigation “.

The Nursing Up report

“FIRST AID SANT’ANDREA:

There is a risk of collapse before the 10th of this month. There are many nurses who have exceeded the ordinary contractual hours and who are covering the shifts with overtime and additional services, crowded patients and serious reservations about respecting the safety distance, absence of staff at an all-time high.

ASL ROMA 6:

Velletri: chaos of ordinary departments, quickly transformed into covid areas. As happened with emergency medicine which a few days ago became Covid medicine. Ward itself unmanageable, given the admissions, with only one nurse and only one obs on duty, and with the first also forced to perform the functions of the second! Perplexed and disoriented patients.

The worst situation is in the so-called isolation ward, the one with the most serious cases for two years. There are already patients intubated and in serious condition. Also in this ward, listen, listen, only one nurse and one oss on call. Of course, the colleagues here work in direct contact for now with infected patients. Our colleagues have not yet confirmed the existence of constant and recurrent tests, aimed at measuring the antibody level, which in this case would be indispensable.

ASL ROMA 5

And here we are with the story mentioned above, that of one of our nurses who, in the context of a single day, even divides herself between the triage of the emergency room and the ambulance service. Between one passage and another, in having to change, here is a woman, a mother, who does it in a cramped room with drafts and broken doors!

Palestrina:

here too, the conversion of numerous ordinary departments is ready to make room for the hospitalization of infected citizens.

Monterotondo: Surgery ready to be sacrificed to become a Covid area, to increase the number of beds. Where will the citizens who need services and interventions that were previously guaranteed in the converted ward be diverted?

ASL ROMA 2

Pertini: chaotic situation in the emergency room, where saturation is already a reality. Here, even the covid wards would risk paralysis of beds, while there are numerous infected nurses who remain at home every day, causing a lack of necessary and sufficient numbers of staff.

TOR VERGATA

First Aid and more: there are patients, we are told, who at the time of admission to the emergency room find themselves stacked next to each other, with the obvious risks that this entails. Situation that appears to be among the most serious in all of Lazio. There is only one nurse for every 50 patients in a medical room. The internal distancing of patients is chimera, there is no medical and nursing staff!

In the medical room, there are only two nurses who manage even 40 therapies, an average of 50 patients to be kept under observation in the medical room, awaiting hospitalization for up to 7 days. Continuous overcrowding, with blocked ambulances! Red room covid full of positives! There is no area to swab.

In short, only 12 nurses in a huge emergency room, among the most important in the capital, of which three in triage, two medical rooms, one in the surgical box, two in the red room, one in the orthopedic box, one in the covid triage, one area red covid, a pre triage covid. At night there is no one in the orthopedic box. At night the nursing units become only 9.

Verbal insults and death threats are on the order of the hour that passes, no less than 10 a day. Only two OSS in shift, for 130/150 patients! There are only two doctors, not always for the medical box. Often there is only one doctor in the medical room, the red room has only one doctor. 39 patients just a few mornings ago were awaiting hospitalization, while 10 were awaiting diagnosis. “

(Press release Nursing Up union)

