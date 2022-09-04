Nursing and Medicine, the degrees where the waiting list runs the most

Up to a thousand students have been called on the Huesca campus to study Nursing and Medicine. Are the two degrees in which the waiting list has run the most, as is traditional. And it is that future university students who choose these degrees are vocational and, despite having a preferred center, they usually ask for a place in all the universities of Spain but they keep only one, with the one they like the most.

East Monday there will be a new call both in these degrees, as in the rest of the degrees offered in Alto Aragón, with the exception of Business Administration and Management and Public Management and Administration, which have already exhausted the waiting list Y offer vacancies to enroll directly, even without having pre-registered. Each week the vacancies generated after enrollment in the different grades of the Huesca campus are offered, as well as the people who could occupy them.

Nursing and Medicine are the ones in which the greatest movement is being registered and also two of the ones with the largest waiting list accumulated. In the first, 574 people have already been called and in the second, 455 according to data published by the academic institution on its own website. And there will still be more every Monday until completing the 59 and 45 places that there are to enter the first course.

More than 4,000 students waiting for Medicine

But there will be no vacancies. The waiting list is long, very long. More than 6,800 students from the EVAU -2,784 for Nursing and 4,076 for Medicine- pre-registered to be able to take one of these two studies. Dentistry and Nutrition and Dietetics are also part of this highly demanded group of studies. In general, the six degrees of the Faculty of Health and Sports Sciences are the most successful. And therefore, the ones that ask for the most grades to access. Although the waiting lists keep runningin the studies to become a doctor is still above 13. In Nursing, above 11.5.

Dentistry is also high, with 12,532. And one of the latest incorporations in the Faculty, the double degree program of Nutrition and Dietetics and Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, with 11.27. However, in this last degree, more exclusive since it is not imported into other centers and some of those that do are private, the waiting list has changed little and only 27 people have been called so far to occupy one of the only 10 places that are offered.

The profession of teacher is also very vocational. In the waiting lists for teachers, both in Infant and Primary, there has been little movement, over 60 in both, leaving the cut-off note, for the moment, at 7,875 in the first, and 8,620 in the second. In Environmental Sciences, the average has remained at 5.5 and in Agrifood, at 5.791.

Two degrees with direct enrollment

Despite the fact that at the University of Zaragoza they offer vacancies in fifteen degrees, only two of them are from the Huesca campus, both from the Faculty of Business and Public Management. both in Business Administration and Management (ADE) as well as Management and Public Administration (GAP) is open the direct registration. Students do not even need to have pre-registered to be able to formalize it and occupy one of the vacancies in the first year.

In the first, in ADE, despite the fact that there was a waiting list, it has been exhausted in the calls made so fara. And it is that just as many vocational students request a place in the same studies throughout Spain, there are also those who choose several degrees and discard them throughout the summer.

This year, moreover, the process is being very different from previous years since the EVAU, both the first and the second call, were held before July 15.