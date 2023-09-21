“Nursing has provided me with a great foundation that enriches my counseling as a dietitian”

Natalia Hernandez Manzon

beatriz rueda

Beatriz Rueda believes that nursing is one of the most beautiful and fulfilling professions. He picked it up, studied it, and chose it, but he also became interested in it after he was diagnosed with celiac disease nutrition And decided to take a step forward and train to become a dietitian, starting her own practice with which she helps women globally take care of their health and put diet culture aside . It tells us more about this world!

-Question: Why nursing?

-Answer: To me, nursing is one of the most beautiful and fulfilling professions. Although until the last moment I was not very clear about what to study, the health sector has always been one of my priorities. It was because of his caring and close dealings with people that I chose him.

When I decided to study nursing, I did so thinking that I wanted to specialize in pediatrics. And so it was, I was fortunate to be able to specialize and work for many years in paediatrics, neonatology and maternity services.

-Question: At what point did you decide to dedicate yourself to dietetics?

-A: It was a diagnosis of celiac disease that got me interested in nutrition. After several years of training, and realizing the need to look at nutrition from another perspective, I decided to step up to formal training and study Higher Technician in Dietetics.

-Question: How do you combine the two businesses? Nursing or Dietetics, Which Do You Choose?

-A: I do not currently practice as a nurse. I have online consultations as a dietitian. However, nursing is always present in my daily life. Everything I have learned during these years as a nurse, I put into practice every day, not only in terms of communication or dealing with patients, but also in terms of clinical knowledge. Nursing has provided me with a great foundation that I believe enriches my consultations.

I don’t think I can choose one. For me they complement each other perfectly. Although honestly, with the way healthcare is today, I think I’ll stick with my question. This allows me to devote the necessary time to the people who come with me, especially women, without any rush or external demands.

-P: You not only expanded your training and work, but you also moved to Switzerland. Tell us, when did you decide to move abroad?

-A: Yes, in August it will be one year since I went to Switzerland. My partner was offered a job opportunity and, after consideration as a family, we decided to move there. I was on leave, as I had just completed my TSD (Senior Technician in Dietetics) internship. It was a good time to see what path to take at the professional level. So I decided to go to dietetics and start my online consultation.

-Question: You have also formed your own practice, what services do you provide and what work do you do?

-A: Although the initial idea was to open in-person and online consultations, when we decided we were moving forward, I opted for online consultations only. So a few months before we moved, I started organizing everything to build my online practice.

My personal and professional experiences have made me aware of the gender bias that women face in many health care settings. Often our symptoms go unnoticed and it becomes difficult for us to reach a diagnosis. That’s why I specialized in women’s health.

My goal is to help women leave diet culture and take care of their health in a global way. I primarily accompany women with hormonal changes such as polycystic ovary syndrome, amenorrhea, endometriosis, irregular or painful cycles; At the stage of menopause or perimenopause, or with pregnancy, pregnancy or fertility problems, to find realistic solutions adapted to your circumstances and lifestyle.

We work together to help them achieve a healthy, flexible and sustainable lifestyle over time, but above all respecting themselves.

-Question: Would you say that nursing and dietetics have similarities or are they related?

-A: It depends on how you approach it. I think dietetics is or has been very contaminated by diet culture and the practice has been very weight-focused. But if we go beyond that, they have many things in common. Ultimately, it is about helping people take care of their health in a global way, taking into account not only the physical part but also the emotional and social part.

-Question: As far as I understand you are also the co-founder of The Vegan Wheels, what is that about?

-A: After some training related to plant-based eating, I had the opportunity to take courses and workshops on sustainable food and cooking. that’s when he was born Vegetarian Wheels, a project I created with my partner and my sister. With the pandemic, the format of the workshops changed and we did them online, but to be honest, we didn’t feel completely comfortable with that format. We lacked the closeness and atmosphere that was created when we did them in person. So, between this and the obligations of our respective jobs, “The Vegan Wheels” became something of a more personal project and slowly transformed into my online consultancy today. Although I wouldn’t rule out returning to workshops, this is something I really enjoyed.

-P: For years you had been going from one doctor to another to find a solution to your problem. Ultimately it was celiac disease, but it took them a long time to diagnose it. What advice do you give to people who are just looking for their diagnosis?

-A: Yes, it took me a long time to get a diagnosis. Those were some difficult years health-wise; I would tell them to trust their body and their sensations, listen to their symptoms. If the things told to them do not fit, then let them insist and do not compromise. And, above all, although I know it is very difficult to remain calm and patient, not to diagnose myself, because that complicates things in the end. It is important that they have confidence in the professional in front of them.

If, for whatever reason, it doesn’t suit you, no problem, you can change. Of course, remember that things take time and there’s no point trying a thousand things at once. It is essential to look for specialized, up-to-date professionals with whom we feel comfortable.

-Question: Will you return to Spain? Where will we see Beatriz in the future?

-A: To date it is not in our plans, although it has taken me a little longer to adapt to it than the rest of the family, now we are very well here in Switzerland. Maybe in a few years, I don’t know.

Right now, I’m very focused on my online consulting and my podcast “Discovering the Story.” As for short-term plans, I would like to start collaborating with other nutrition and dietetics, psychology and physical activity professionals. I believe that interdisciplinary work greatly enriches any process and, sometimes, is even necessary. And over time, I would love to create a small diet and health center, I don’t know if here in Switzerland or in Spain, we’ll see.

Related news:

Nurse and gymnast: “I love being together and caring, it is a job that fills my heart and soul”

“I love sports, but if acting is necessary then health comes first”

Nurses and police: “You never know what you’re going to meet, we need to help people in every possible way, and that includes providing first aid”

María Garrido, nurse and Spanish salsa champion, started an initiative: “I want to contribute not only in the hospital, but also when I am at home”