Nursing UP “Pugliese Ciaccio” Hospital: “Our staff takes on the emergency”

The Board of the Nursing UP of the “Pugliese Ciaccio” Hospital of Catanzaro, once again launches a heartfelt appeal to the Regional Institutions to be able to face in the best possible way yet another pandemic surge that continues inexorably to devastate our beloved region.

This appeal is addressed to the Commissioner for Health and President of the Calabria Region On Occhiuto: “The health staff of the AOPC is taking on all the weight and responsibility for the umpteenth time in dealing with the few and disparate resources available to current pandemic phase; in fact, we remind you that the infrastructures in which we work on a daily basis were built in the 1970s and are therefore inadequate to deal with this emergency “.

The union recalls “that on the other hand other local hospitals without first aid have been recently built and have more adequate routes to better deal with this emergency.

For years, IL Nursing Up has been strongly asking the institutions that these territorial health structures also be equipped with first aid to actively assist the Emergency Urgency so far assumed only by the AOPC.

We recall that Article 32 of the Constitution of the Italian Republic protects the fundamental right to health for all citizens whether or not they have contracted the pandemic virus “.

Therefore, the Board of Nursing Up asks the institutions in charge that “a solution be found as soon as possible, perhaps by adequately equipping other local health facilities to welcome and treat COVID patients, relieving the pressure exerted on the hospital wards and consequently on the health personnel of the ‘AOPC, now exhausted in managing the pandemic emergency on a daily basis with professionalism and self-denial.

Waiting to receive a quick response for the resolution of the problems presented, the Nursing Up wishes all health personnel and all Calabrian citizens, a New Year full of Health and Prosperity, hoping for the birth of a Healthcare finally able to meet the needs of all”.