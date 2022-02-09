Nutella and Kinder arrive home with the online shop: Ferrero opens the e-commerce- Corriere.it

Resisting Ferrero products, from today, will be even more difficult. The historic Piedmontese multinational of Nutella and many other chocolate-based products launches his online shop, where it will be possible to order and purchase all Nutella and Kinder products and wait for home delivery. The Ferrero e-commerce site (available at this link) was born from the collaboration with Delivertia company of the Ad Maiora group in charge of developing and managing the channel.

The customer at the center of the service The goal has been to continue to be customer care. The partnership between the two will help coordinate every aspect of the sales flow, from the development of digital and non-digital tools that allow you to customize orders and products – for example the packaging of items -, up to the management of warehouse and commercial activities, with invoicing and collections. It has also been integrated a live chat service as well as email and telephone support, so as to allow customers to receive the information and help they need from the channel they prefer. The collaboration began with the creation of ainterface that is easy to use for users and on a navigation process that is simple and quick. «The innovation of this project lies in making the product unique for the launch of a new distribution channel, disintermediating the relationship with the consumer – commented the CEO of Deliverti, Fabio Scalet -. I was struck by Ferrero’s ability to interpret the theme of e-commerce in such an effective way, using a personalization strategy that enhances the uniqueness of the product ».



The Ferrero-Deliverti collaboration Ferrero and Deliverti joined in this project in 2021, the year in which the phenomenon of online purchases has seen an exponential growth. The web retail sector last year in Italy confirmed growth of + 18% compared to the previous year. Over the months, the leading company in the sector of e-commerce strategies has worked to translate Ferrero’s values ​​and offer into a complete user experience, strongly based on functionality and product customization. In this context, during the Christmas period, Deliverti also curated the launch of campaigns based on the customization of products such as Nutella or personalized Kinder packages. The partnership is also renewed for 2022 with the aim, by both Ferrero and Deliverti, of improving the results obtained so far and working together to develop innovative strategies to expand the online shop to new perspectives.

