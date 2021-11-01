Nutraceutical foods: health benefits
Benefits
Nutraceuticals is the science that deals with studying the active ingredients present in foods and theirs beneficial effects for health. The term nutraceutical comes from the union of “nutrition” and “pharmaceutical” and was introduced in 1989 by Doctor Stephan De Felice. Nutraceutical foods, also known as functional foods or functional food, in addition to having a nutritional value, they contain substances capable of enhancing the physiological processes of the organism. Their regular consumption improves the state of health and helps prevent the onset of diseases. Nutraceuticals contribute to:
- strengthen the immune system;
- support the body during physical activity;
- reduce the risk of onset of chronic degenerative diseases (cardiovascular, dysmetabolic, affecting the central and peripheral nervous system);
- delay the aging process;
- help improve some body functions (digestion, intestinal regularity, sleep-wake rhythm).
Between active principles contained in nutraceutical foods should be mentioned:
- polyunsaturated fatty acids (omega-3 and omega-6);
- folic acid;
- carnitine;
- creatine;
- ascorbic acid;
- probiotics;
- mineral salts (calcium, magnesium, fluorine, sodium, zinc);
- antioxidants (resveratrol, quercetin, epigallocatechin-gallate, lycopene, polyphenols).
Which ones are they
Nutraceutical foods are everyday products enriched with vitamins, mineral salts, fibers, amino acids and essential fatty acids of the omega-3 series.