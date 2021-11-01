Health

Nutraceutical foods: health benefits

Photo of James Reno James Reno20 mins ago
0 2 4 minutes read
Loading...
Advertisements

Benefits

Nutraceuticals is the science that deals with studying the active ingredients present in foods and theirs beneficial effects for health. The term nutraceutical comes from the union of “nutrition” and “pharmaceutical” and was introduced in 1989 by Doctor Stephan De Felice. Nutraceutical foods, also known as functional foods or functional food, in addition to having a nutritional value, they contain substances capable of enhancing the physiological processes of the organism. Their regular consumption improves the state of health and helps prevent the onset of diseases. Nutraceuticals contribute to:

  • strengthen the immune system;
  • support the body during physical activity;
  • reduce the risk of onset of chronic degenerative diseases (cardiovascular, dysmetabolic, affecting the central and peripheral nervous system);
  • delay the aging process;
  • help improve some body functions (digestion, intestinal regularity, sleep-wake rhythm).

Between active principles contained in nutraceutical foods should be mentioned:

  • polyunsaturated fatty acids (omega-3 and omega-6);
  • folic acid;
  • carnitine;
  • creatine;
  • ascorbic acid;
  • probiotics;
  • mineral salts (calcium, magnesium, fluorine, sodium, zinc);
  • antioxidants (resveratrol, quercetin, epigallocatechin-gallate, lycopene, polyphenols).

Which ones are they

Nutraceutical foods are everyday products enriched with vitamins, mineral salts, fibers, amino acids and essential fatty acids of the omega-3 series.

Register to DiLei to continue reading this content

It only takes a few clicks (and it’s totally free)

Already have a profile? Register to DiLei to continue reading this content Sign in

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of James Reno James Reno20 mins ago
0 2 4 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

doctors present 7 days a week in the houses of the community

19 hours ago

properties, benefits and how to eat

10 hours ago

Cures with algorithms

18 hours ago

Many will be amazed by the deleterious effects of smoking on skin, hair, nails and teeth

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button