Nutraceutical foods: health benefits

Nutraceuticals is the science that deals with studying the active ingredients present in foods and theirs beneficial effects for health. The term nutraceutical comes from the union of “nutrition” and “pharmaceutical” and was introduced in 1989 by Doctor Stephan De Felice. Nutraceutical foods, also known as functional foods or functional food, in addition to having a nutritional value, they contain substances capable of enhancing the physiological processes of the organism. Their regular consumption improves the state of health and helps prevent the onset of diseases. Nutraceuticals contribute to:

The European Community, in regulating the labeling of nutraceutical foods, has established that these must bear the table of nutritional values. Furthermore, the benefits they bring to the body must be well specified. According to the Ministry of Health, nutraceutical foods are “food products intended to supplement the common diet and constitute a concentrated source of nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, or of other substances having a nutritional or physiological effect, in particular, but not exclusively, amino acids, essential fatty acids, fiber and extracts of vegetable origin, both single and multi-compound, in pre-dosed forms“.

Among the most widely consumed nutraceutical foods, the following should be mentioned:

milk and yoghurt enriched with omega-3, coenzyme Q10 and vitamins;

potatoes enriched with selenium;

corn flakes enriched with folic acid and mineral salts;

energy bars enriched with B vitamins.

Nutraceutical diet

We could define “nutraceutical” a diet rich in foods capable of enhancing our health. Among these should be mentioned:

yoghurt with its probiotics that help the intestine function better by acting on the composition of the bacterial flora;

legumes rich in isoflavones, substances capable of strengthening the nervous system;

blue fish (anchovies, sardines, mackerel) and algae which are a good source of omega-3;

goji berries, rich in antioxidants;

green tea which is a source of epigallocatechin-gallate, polyphenols, bioflavonoids and tannins, all substances with an antioxidant action;

cocoa which regulates blood pressure and has a positive effect on mood;

tomato concentrate, a source of lycopene;

turmeric which is a source of curcumin, an antioxidant able to counteract the appearance of cancer cells;

red fruits (currants, blueberries) which prevent cardiovascular diseases, cancer and metabolic diseases;

brassicaceae (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, turnip greens), a source of substances with an antioxidant action (see sulforaphane).

Tomato

The beneficial effect of a diet rich in fruit and vegetables seems to be due to the presence of antioxidant molecules such as vitamin C, vitamin E, glutathione and the so-called secondary metabolites. These include polyphenols, flavonoids and carotenoids, which are responsible, among other things, for the coloring of fruit and vegetables. The lycopene is the typical carotenoid of tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.) from which it takes its name. Absent in unripe tomatoes, lycopene is concentrated more in the outermost part of the mesocarp where, following the ripening of the fruit, it replaces chlorophyll. Therefore, the redder the tomato, the greater the concentration of lycopene. In the plant kingdom, the role of lycopene is to protect fruit and vegetables from the action of reactive oxygen species (ROS) thanks to its ability to take part in redox reactions. It is the same function that it also performs inside our body. Precisely by virtue of its antioxidant property, lycopene is able to reduce the incidence of prostate cancer, prevents neuro-degenerative diseases and counteracts the oxidation of LDL cholesterol and the consequent formation of atheromatous plaques. The human body is constantly subject to the action of ROS. These are extremely reactive molecules that originate from aerobic metabolism or from external factors such as environmental contamination and cigarette smoke. Oxygen is essential for our survival but the price to pay for being able to oxidize carbohydrates, lipids and proteins and produce energy is the formation of ROS. If not properly neutralized, ROS end up oxidizing biological macromolecules, damaging cells and tissues. The merit of lycopene is precisely that of eliminating ROS, thus stopping the propagation of radical reactions.