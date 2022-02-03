“Nutraceuticals help keep pressure at bay”

Up to now, the most popular strategy for controlling normal-to-high blood pressure has consisted of maintaining good eating habits, adequate body weight, and constant physical activity. However, the benefits of this approach are measurable only in adherent patients and months later. Unfortunately, patients usually find little willingness to change their lifestyle, often conditioned by the hectic life of every day. “This is why many researchers have begun to study the properties of some components of natural origin such as minerals, lipids, whole proteins, peptides, amino acids, probiotics and vitamins, and their haemodynamic effects on the control of normal-high blood pressure”, explains Arrigo Cicero del Department of Medical Sciences of the University of Bologna, president of the Italian Nutraceutical Society (SINut).

“Among these – adds the expert – those that present the most scientific evidence are magnesium salts, vitamin C and vegetable nitrates derived from red beet. Their combination allows to exploit the additive properties of each single ingredient, in order to create a single administration that is efficient at the minimum dosage and effective in each of its components “.

In this direction goes the combined nutraceutical Cosmony, patented and developed by the Servier Group in Italy, based on dry red beet extract, vitamin C, magnesium oxide, vitamin B1 and vitamin D. Born from the idea of ​​being able to act on various factors that influence the development of arterial hypertension – reports a company note – every single component of this nutraceutical is supported by research demonstrating its cardioprotective, vasoprotective and antihypertensive activity and the ability to control normal-high blood pressure values.

Pre-hypertension or normal-high blood pressure – the note recalls – affects about 30% of the Italian adult population with blood pressure values ​​between 130 and 139 mmHg for systolic and between 85 and 89 mmHg for diastolic. It is typical of the younger population, between the ages of 30 and 50, who often underestimate the problem, tending to attribute the fluctuation in blood pressure values ​​or the increase compared to previous values, to stress and work commitments. “Pre-hypertension is a condition that has no obvious symptoms, but which can be considered a risk for the development of high blood pressure, organ damage and long-term cardiovascular complications. Suffice it to say that even a modest increase in blood pressure values ​​of 2 millimeters of mercury above the recommended levels can be correlated with an increase in cases of heart attack (7%) and a 10% stroke, as also reported by the indications of the European Society. of cardiology (Esc) and the European Hypertension Society (Esh) ”, declares Claudio Borghi, director of the Department of Internal Medicine, Policlinico S. Orsola-Malpighi of Bologna.

“To date, pharmacological treatment is recommended only in subjects with a high cardiovascular risk and a previous overt disease; for patients with pre-hypertension, on the other hand, the opportunity for a therapeutic approach focuses exclusively on lifestyle changes “.

To meet this need and to evaluate the action of Cosmony, a double-blind, randomized clinical study versus placebo was conducted at the Department of Biomedical Sciences of the Alma Mater Studiorum of the University of Bologna. The trial was developed to analyze the effects of this nutraceutical on the blood pressure values ​​of 36 people with normal-high blood pressure, in primary prevention for cardiovascular disease and monitored at home twice a day, morning and evening, for 16 weeks and with an evaluation intermediate to the eighth week. “The study gave promising results, in fact, already at the eighth week, positive changes in blood pressure were highlighted in the group treated with Cosmony”, underlines Arrigo Cicero. “At the end of the 16-week cycle, the reduction in morning systolic blood pressure was -3mmHg, morning diastolic -5mmHg, evening systolic -2mmHg. The observed decrease in blood pressure has been maintained over time, while the reduction in cardiovascular risk has also contributed to the slowing of the aging of blood vessels ”.

“This nutraceutical has characteristics, in terms of action, that are completely similar to those found in traditional medicines and as such represents the missing link in the prevention strategies of the future”, adds Claudio Borghi. “It is, in fact, able to interfere with some mechanisms that support the pressure increase, exerting a control both on the pressure values ​​and on their rise. The study also demonstrated a significant reduction in systolic and diastolic blood pressure in subjects suffering from normal-high blood pressure and first degree hypertension, and also highlighted how the combination of lifestyle and the use of nutraceuticals doubles the possibility of success in controlling blood pressure “.

Often patients – underlines the note – have a perception of risk only in the face of full-blown disease. In fact, even the data that emerged from clinical practice underline that in everyday life the general practitioner, the main figure of reference for patients potentially affected by this condition, finds it difficult to convey the importance of the concept of prevention. “It is much easier, in fact, to explain that a therapy works if the patient is adherent and has a continuity in taking in the face of evidence of disease, than to emphasize the importance of prevention in a context where unfortunately the concept is not so immediate. In this sense, an integrated communication involving family doctors, specialists, scientific societies and institutions would be needed for a change of course, but this requires time, dedication and above all training ”, states Ovidio Brignoli, Vice President of the Italian Society of General Medicine (Simg). “At the moment the only weapon at our disposal is to continue to suggest the adoption of correct lifestyles and from today to recommend the use of nutraceuticals, valid supports for patients with pre-hypertension”.

With the arrival of this nutraceutical, the Servier Group in Italy reconfirms its attention to cardiovascular diseases, expanding its commitment to primary prevention for the first time. “The company’s goal remains to continue investing in research to provide patients with increasingly effective and well-tolerated therapies in order to prevent cardiovascular complications, organ damage and related risk factors”, concludes Marie Georges Besse , Director of Medical Affairs of the Servier Group in Italy.