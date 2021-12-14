Nutri-Score and NutrInform Battery. Are Nestlé and Ferrero doing dress rehearsals?

Politicians, lobbies, trade associations and various sectors of the food industry are aligned against the French model of the traffic light label, known as Nutri-Score and adopted by 5 European countries, and are proposing the NutrInform Battery as an alternative. While the debate continues, there are those who have gone from words to deeds by adopting these labels on retail products in Italy as well.

For the moment these are isolated cases, but this does not mean that the subject is of little interest since we are talking about two industries of a certain importance. On one side we find Nestlé and on the other Ferrero. In the photo above you can see the box of Nestlé Lion snacks which in the right corner bears the Nutri-Score traffic light label. On the other front (see below) we see a Ferrero-branded snack that bears the Nutrinform Battery label in the right corner (the Italian model proposed as an alternative to the French Nutri-Score). At this moment we are not interested in making a comparison between the two companies, we would like to understand if these are choices destined to be extended to all Nestlé and Ferrero products or marketing tests focused in small geographical areas to test consumer response. .

Ferrero wrote to us saying that it is an answer “To the request of the Italian institutions to apply the NutrInform Battery system to references sold exclusively on the national territory. For this reason, the implementation is foreseen on some products on the shelf that meet this binding prerequisite. However, an assessment is underway on a possible digital implementation, within the Ferrero web platforms, which are also located exclusively in Italy and in the Italian language “.

At this point pending news, we invite readers who find products with these labels on supermarket shelves to report them to the editorial office.

