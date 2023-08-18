Nutrient-rich infusion to control appetite that will help you lose weight without dieting

There is no surefire way to lose weight. At the time of slim down No miracle is worth it. The key to saying goodbye to those extra kilos is focused on combining Balanced diet with regular exercise But there are certain foods that can contribute to achieving it.

a plant that contains a seed Unknown and highly recommended to lose weight in a healthy way. We’re talking about flaxseed, a plant with blue flowers that has seeds rich in nutrients They provide many health benefits.

flaxseed makes us feeling full And helps in reducing food intake. It is also rich in fiber which contributes to Better digestion. your contribution antioxidant It is ideal for improving our metabolism. it also stands for high lignan contentA type of phytoestrogen that binds to other receptors in the gut to block the absorption of fat.

this seed is also very good source of omega-3 fatty acids, our best allies in fighting inflammation and helping the body burn fat more efficiently. In addition it is rich in protein and in magnesiumimproves insulin sensitivitygives relief symptoms of menopause and even have positive psychological effect,

How to consume flaxseed

1. Linseed water

The most effective way to consume it to get the most out of its properties is by taking it with water. A very simple drink to prepare and all you need is 2 tbsp flax seeds, 4 cups water And, if you want to add some flavor, a little Lemon,

Start preparing flaxseed water by boiling water in a pot, adding the ingredients let it boil for 3 or 4 minutes, After this, turn off the flame and leave the mixture like this. when it gets cold, filter the water to remove the seedsAnd, if you like, add lemon juice to give your drink a citrus touch and that’s it.

2. With other drinks

Flaxseeds can also be served with other beverages. you can make one Natural and Homemade Juices Add a few tablespoons of flaxseed to the mix, along with your favorite fruits. you can also mix it with your Simple Shakes and Infusions To enjoy its antioxidant and cleansing effects.