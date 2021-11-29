Nutrition for the biker: 8 questions to the nutritionist

The one onPower supply of the biker, and of the cyclist in general, is a fundamental topic for the health and the performance.

But it is also very delicate and full of clichés, which at times have a grain of truth, others are completely wrong.

To clarify some doubts and help you understand a little better the world of nutrition for the biker and the endurance athlete, we got help from Alexander Bertuccioli, a doctor and biologist specialized in the nutrition sector, in the sports field but not only.

Dr Alexander Bertuccioli

At Dr Bertuccioli we have a place 8 questions on the nutrition of the biker and of the cyclist, to which he replied in great detail, also debunking some myths.

Read below …

1) Winter feeding: do you have to change something in the quantity / quality of food in the cold months, which are usually also those of general preparation?

– It depends. The change or not of diet is not strictly linked to seasonality, but rather to the planning of training.

Let me explain: when the overall training volume is reduced, it may be necessary to reduce the supply of energy obtained from nutrition, usually obtained by first reducing the supplement and then the supply of carbohydrates and fats. While if the overall volume is kept high, perhaps by changing the way you train (for example with training on reels, athletic training, spinning …) it is not necessarily necessary to reduce something. Particular attention should be paid to proteins, which must be reduced with great caution as they are essential for the preservation of muscle mass.

When you train constantly even in winter, especially if in a specific way and with important intensity / volumes, it is not certain that it is necessary to reduce the caloric intake introduced with the diet …

Another mistake not to make is to increase the training intensity a lot to compensate for the reduction in volume, in order to maintain the same diet.

In these scenarios, usually, good management could still require the reduction in energy supply and the increase of that of proteins for the catabolic effect and finalize the muscular work.

2) Intolerances and allergies: is their “explosion” in recent years just fashion or is it reality? When and for whom is it really necessary to eliminate or reduce certain foods?

– These are situations that exist, but they must be correctly identified and diagnosed by competent and above all qualified personnel.

Unfortunately, they have too often become an excuse to sell or convey dietary practices, products or advice that are almost never necessary. This happens because it becomes very easy to believe a “reassuring lie” (such as gluten or lactose and so on) rather than accepting that we are not all champions and that hard work and sacrifices are required to get results.

Is milk bad for you? It depends: if you have intolerances (real and certified) to lactose and / or casein, maybe yes, in other situations it may not necessarily be eliminated from the diet.

For proper management, first of all we need to be able to listen to the signals that the body constantly gives us, trying to understand what happens when we consume certain types of food, a food diary can often be very useful. When we have an idea, it is necessary to seek the advice of a qualified health professional (when a diagnosis is needed it is the doctor) who will be able to help us to correctly identify the problem.

Photo Alex Luise

Taking the example of gluten, it is essential to understand if we are facing a celiac disease (which over the years can have very serious consequences), a gluten sensitivity or sensitivity to gluten (a sort of intolerance still little understood), a an allergy to wheat proteins (where gluten actually has little to do with it) or an intolerance to fodmaps (fermentable substances contained in many foods, including cereals, especially whole grains).

As you can see, the paintings are many and complex, so it becomes important, to avoid doing useless and harmful things, to be able to understand what problem we are really dealing with.

Carbohydrates, especially those in pasta, are too often demonized. Gluten, contained in pasta, should be eliminated from the diet only in cases where it is really necessary (allergies or known intolerances).

3) Nutrition and consumption: is the philosophy of “the less I train, the less I eat” right or wrong? And why?

– It’s partially right. In the sense that, as previously mentioned, by significantly reducing the volume of work, it may be necessary to decrease the amount of energy nutrients, such as carbohydrate and fat sources. Instead it is very important to be careful not to reduce too much structural nutrients such as proteins, because our body is mainly composed of water and proteins, which actually make it work … So you can have all the energy in the world, but without water and proteins the body is unable to work.

Egg proteins, together with those of meat, are those with the highest biological value (quality and quantity of essential amino acids). Photo Alex Luise

4) Carbohydrates: is it bad or good to remove them (or drastically reduce them) to try to lose weight? What effects (positive or negative) does it have?

– Assuming that the common sense of the grandmother who said “eat for what you do” is absolutely correct, reducing carbohydrates could be a strategy, but for a more correct management it is necessary to understand first of all what is the level of essential substances (amino acids derived from proteins, omega 3 fats, vitamins and minerals) which are used to make the body function.

Photo Alex Luise

When I start from this base, I can try to manage energy nutrients such as carbohydrates and non-essential fats, balancing them first of all according to what my real consumption is.

If I wanted to lose weight I could think of a small reduction, associated with a small increase in the volume of work, always remembering that the goal must be to lose weight and not lose weight, I must gradually remove excess fat and not reduce the displacement by losing muscle mass.

An example of a “balanced” breakfast with proteins and fats (raw ham), carbohydrates (toast, honey or jam, fructose) and a stimulating tonic (coffee or tea).

5) “Slow” metabolism: is this possible or is it a false myth? Eventually, what can this be due to? And how can it be remedied?

– It is often a false myth. In my experience, after having visited about 3000 patients I found one with a real metabolic problem (we are in doubt at the moment about a second case), in the other cases the problem is simply that we eat too much and badly compared to what it is. the real consumption which all too often is overestimated.

First of all I have to improve the quality of my diet, choosing healthy, wholesome and simply prepared foods (pay attention to ready-made products!), Making sure that there is no lack of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals, then I have to manage the quantities correctly. . Once the quality is fixed, if I don’t lose weight it’s because I’m eating too much.

A very simple way to do this could be to use “The Healthy Plate” a practical indication provided by the Harvard Medical School (see here, ed).

In recent years the illusion has grown too much that with particular dietary techniques it is possible to solve who knows what phantom metabolism problems, but what does the harsh reality teach us? That in tragic and dramatic conditions, such as in some third world countries, even people with alleged metabolic problems when they eat little are thin, whether we like it or not. The metabolism slows down and is blocked only in one case: when they put an elegant dress on us, they put us in a beautiful wooden box and surround us with flowers …

6) Calorie count: is it necessary for the biker / cyclist? Or is it enough to moderate the quantities, balancing the macronutrients?

– It depends on the characteristics of the biker: if he can manage himself with the simple moderation of nutrients, that’s fine, for those who find particular difficulties you could use the calorie count, as long as this does not become a fixation and does not cause behaviors that border on the area eating disorders. As a first approach, I would say to start by moderating the quantities and balancing the macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins and fats, ed), and then monitor how it goes.

7) Is it possible to reduce adipose tissue without losing lean mass? If so, how?

– Not entirely, but to some extent. During a fat reduction plan, no matter how well it is done, a minimum of lean mass is affected.

The goal must be to affect it as little as possible, losing weight and not wasting away. This includes respecting the physiological timelines for the organism, avoiding forging ahead.

8) Sweets and “junk food”: is it right to always avoid them?

– Assuming that we must also live, I would say that it is right to keep them in their place (nothing should be demonized in an absolute sense), in the sense that they must be those exceptions that we can grant ourselves on particular occasions, but it is important to understand that we must be the ones to manage them and not vice versa.

In conclusion…

From the answers of Dr Bertuccioli it is clear that the world of nutrition is vast, complex and rich in many aspects. But let’s try to summarize the main concepts.

If the athlete is healthy and can do constant activities, the rules for losing weight are simple: pay attention to the quality of food, moderate the quantities of carbohydrates and fats a little, without eliminating anything from the diet.

If, on the other hand, you feel discomfort when introducing certain foods or particular sensations that could be related to nutrition, then it is better to contact a qualified nutritionist.

Occasionally treat yourself to a classic Italian breakfast (brioche and cappuccino), but also some sweets. The important thing is not to overdo the frequency and quantity …

In any case, beware of miraculous diets, drastic deprivations or practices that promise exceptional results in a short time: to improve your body composition correctly and definitively, without running into physical or mental disorders, it takes patience, serenity and a lot of dedication. .

Put your soul in peace and … Enjoy your meal!

Opening photo by Alex Luise.