Nutritionist lists the foods that cause insomnia

by

https://it.sputniknews.com/20220118/nutritionist-elenca-gli-food-che-causano-linsomia-14655077.html

Nutritionist Kalen: the cause of insomnia can be tomatoes, canned food, pickles, avocados, due to the high content of an amino acid

Nutritionist Elena Kalen listed popular foods that can be eaten for dinner and negatively impact sleep depth and quality.She noted that with regular lack of sleep, immunity decreases, stress hormones build up in the body. organism and general health conditions worsen. In addition, a person gets tired and irritated faster, which often leads to overeating and excess pounds.According to the expert, some foods can cause insomnia: for example, cooked meat (fried or grilled) , tomatoes, eggplant, canned foods, pickles (both vegetables and fish), as well as avocado, cheese with herbs.She pointed out that before going to bed it is also better to refrain from eating celery and other foods with diuretic properties.

“The listed products may contain quite high amounts of tyranine. This amino acid in the body turns into norepinephrine (the stress hormone). Its concentration in the blood increases in all stressful situations. As a result, we will feel overexcited and have difficulties. to fall asleep at night, “Kalen explained on her Instagram page.”

