Nutritionist teaches to have a healthy diet with only 20 foods – Health

Eating a healthy diet can be a very difficult task for people who work all day and/or do other activities since, on many occasions, they do not have time to cook and end up eating basic low-nutrient preparations. Nevertheless, the nutritionist Marta Garaulet has the solution.

Given this, the Professor of Physiology and Nutrition at the University of Murcia and Research Director of the Garaulet Nutrition Centers, Marta Garaulet, gave some recommendations in her book ‘Simplicity: in food, success is in simplicity’, in such a way that so that people can eat an easy and delicious Mediterranean diet.

Mediterranean diets – that is, eating more vegetables and less animal meat – have been on the rise lately. However, many people who follow this regimen lose consistency and go back to their usual diet because they don’t find variety and quickly get bored, Garaulet explained.

“With 20 very simple foods that you can buy anywhere, you can make a healthy and delicious diet with recipes that do not take even 15 minutes and that are available to everyone,” said the professional in her book.

Before taking into account the advice of the expert, remember that each body is different and, before starting any type of diet, you should consult your doctor.

Eat foods rich in healthy fats like salmon, avocado, nuts and seeds.

Additionally, we remind you that restrictive diets can be detrimental to your health and can cause a nutritional imbalance. For this reason, the ideal is to adopt habits gradually and moderately while evaluating how your body behaves, under professional supervision.

Garaulet begins by explaining that It is very important to have a varied diet that you like so that it can be sustainable in the long term. Otherwise it won’t work.

That’s the way it is, The first basic food that the nutritionist recommends are legumes and cereals, such as rice, pasta, quinoa, lentils, chickpeas, among others. These products can last a long time in your pantry without expiration and, in addition, they are an important source of protein and nutrients that will give your body a lot of energy.

Garaulet also suggests eating all kinds of vegetables: tomatoes, lettuce, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, Swiss chard, spinach and the like. They are essential foods, very rich in fiber, which can accompany your meals very well.

Any type of diet to lose weight must be subject to the permanent supervision of a professional.

In a balanced diet, lentils help lower cholesterol.

Eggs are another great option as they contain a good amount of protein and are easy to prepare.. You can cook them in water and include them in your breakfast, lunch, dinner, even as a snack.

The nutritionist also suggests reducing the consumption of meats, such as beef and chicken, to once or twice a week.. The ideal would be to eat more products of plant origin and fish, which should be eaten more than twice a week.

Among Garaulet’s list is the potato, a carbohydrate rich in nutrients and easy to prepare that cannot be missing from your pantry. To give you variety in your diet, there are many ways to cook this food: you can toast it in hulls in the oven or air fryer; pureed or simply boil it and accompany it with any meal.

Olive oil is another of the nutritionist’s wonderful recommendations, as it contains healthy fats that are ideal for lowering blood cholesterol and increasing energy levels.. Good fats are also found in avocado, nuts, and fish.

Last but not least, there are the fruits. Garaulet recommends consuming between two or three servings of fruit daily. You can choose the one you like best: kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, melon, orange, grapes or whatever you want. These foods provide a lot of fiber and nutrients.

