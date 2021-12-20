Nutritionists’ advice for not gaining weight during the Christmas holidays

The Christmas holidays always bring with them the worry of being able to gain a few extra pounds, we hear the advice of nutritionists to stay fit despite the period.

Raise your hand if you are afraid of gaining a few pounds during the holidays! Most Italians are afraid that this may be an absolute truth so they are running for cover with detox and purifying diets to get prepared for these oversized binges.

Nutritionists, however, are making their unanimous voice heard given this senseless mass alarmism. The doctor Sasha Sorrentino in this regard he categorically ruled:

“I would say to avoid absolutely everything that concerns interpretations such as: ‘I don’t eat for three days, then I’ll make up for it’. We nutritionists often repeat that he does not get fat from Christmas to New Year, but from New Year to Christmas“.

So what to do in order not to get exhausted and super hungry to dinners with colleagues, friends or family? Let’s hear what the experts advise.

You may also be interested in -> Low glycemic index diet for Christmas

Christmas holidays: what are the tips of nutritionists at the table?

“In other words, it is not a few days of overeating that spoil the line, it is the habits that count. And it is the good habits that are not lost. We try to maintain an active lifestyle even on holidays, good quality and quantity of sleep andhabit of eating five meals a day, without skipping any just because you know that you will eat a lot later“.

These are the words of Sorrentino who, interviewed by the Gazzetta, reiterated what all the experts in the sector think of pre-Christmas diets.

You might also be interested in -> Christmas appetizer, canapes, what a passion: the best to prepare

The suggestion is to avoid improvised DIY diets and not to skip meals thinking you can improve the physical state before Christmas meals.

It is certainly not a few days of increased food consumption that can make the difference, indeed the advice is to have fun and take advantage of these convivial moments.

For those who want to be careful even on those days then the invitation is to consume more red lentils, smoked salmon of the wild sockeye variety, fresh or cooked vegetables, Parmigiano Reggiano because it is more digestible due to the lower lactose content.

Also drink plenty of water and try to get up from the table every now and then to take a walk and digest the dishes. (Arianna Babetto)