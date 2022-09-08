Nutrium brings to Spain a nutritional wellness program for companies

The startup Nutrium, a leader in Spain, has just launched a Wellness Program for Companies that will allow companies to offer excellent nutritional monitoring for their employees. Nutrium, nutrition software that includes all the necessary functionalities to optimize nutrition consultations and allow professionals to provide the best daily follow-up through a mobile application, has just made the leap in Spain to be integrated into the corporate policy of companies with Nutrium Care.

The software is currently used by more than 200,000 nutrition professionals and has partners in more than 40 countries, and will allow companies to offer their employees excellent nutritional monitoring in digital format.

According to verified data, these types of initiatives manage to increase employee productivity by up to 20%, and generate savings (related to health costs and absenteeism) of around €150,000 in medium-sized companies.

“Society is increasingly interested in healthy habits and proper nutrition. Companies are already taking the step of committing to the well-being of their workers and betting on actively participating in their healthy habits, those that allow them not only to feel better but also more agile, productive and present” they explain from the start up, which counts among its client portfolio brands such as Vodafone, Danone, Randstad and AGEAS Seguros, among others.

Gone are the companies that only look for the labor result. This is the new way of understanding the function and commitment that they must have in the environment in which workers spend more time each day. Actually, it is the change of a preventive position against the traditional reactive one regarding health in our country.

This corporate commitment would include unlimited follow-up with nutrition professionals but also personalized meal plans, webinars, workshops, exclusive health-related content to prevent ailments such as lack of energy, sleep problems, diabetes, constipation or the overweight.

Leading by example

“Since 2018 Nutrium offers all its employees personalized nutritional monitoring. The success of this initiative was surprising in the spirit of the team and in the final results. I myself managed to lose more than 20 kg and improve my eating habits with this program”, indicates André Santos, the CEO of Nutrium. “Seeing the results and the impact on the productivity and motivation of our entire team, we realized that we had to take this initiative to more companies and help improve the quality of life of all their employees,” he adds.

About Nutrium

Nutrium is a nutrition software that includes all the necessary functionalities to optimize nutrition consultations and allow nutrition professionals to provide the best daily follow-up through a mobile application.

The software is currently used by more than 200,000 nutrition professionals and has partners in more than 40 countries, standing out in the market as one of the most complete and reliable solutions worldwide.

The Nutrium mobile application, which nutrition professionals can offer to their clients, has more than 1.5 million registrations.

Nutrium’s mission is to help people create healthy and sustainable eating habits through nutritional tracking through technology. Our objectives are clear: to ensure the best nutritional follow-up and to respond to one of today’s greatest social problems: diseases associated with poor eating habits.

The startup was founded in 2015 by André Santos (CEO), Diego Alves (COO), Pedro Carneiro (CTO) and Pedro Maia (CFO). In 2020, Nutrium secured an investment of €4.25 million in a seed round led by Indico Capital Partners.



