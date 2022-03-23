nuts or chocolate? Here are 5 amazing answers

Cholesterol is high when its value exceeds 240 mg / dl. Walnuts and chocolate help to lower it because the former contain polyunsaturated fats, especially linoleic acid and linolenic acid, respectively of the omega-6 and omega-3 series. The second, on the other hand, contains polyphenols and theobromine which according to some scientific research lower cholesterol.

Do walnuts lower cholesterol?

Walnuts are among the foods that help keep blood levels of this substance and cardiovascular risk under control. This provided that they are inserted in the context of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. They contain polyunsaturated fats, especially linoleic and linolenic acids, respectively of the omega-6 and omega-3 series. They also provide arginine which protects the arteries. Vitamin E found in walnuts together with arginine and omega-3 fats counteract the formation of atherosclerotic plaques. The advice is to eat 30 grams of walnuts a day to have a valid help against this pathology.

Does chocolate lower cholesterol?

Yes, thanks to the polyphenols found in dark chocolate that lower the harmful one (LDL) and increase the good one (HDL). A study published in the journal Diabetic Medicine shows that eating chocolate with a high cocoa content is effective in increasing HDL cholesterol. Flavanols, antioxidants present in the dark, stimulate the production of nitric oxide in the body which causes blood vessels to dilate, improving blood flow and lowering blood pressure. In dark chocolate there are also polyphenols and theobromine which are two substances that can lower the levels of the low density lipoprotein and increase the levels of the high density lipoprotein.

What to drink to lower cholesterol?

Green tea contains quercetin and catechins, which are antioxidants that help control cholesterol. Some studies show that quercetin prevents damage from this LDL pathology, others argue that people who consume diets rich in flavonoids have it lower.

Which vegetable lowers cholesterol?

Carrot contains a good amount of fiber which reduces intestinal assimilation of cholesterol present in food. According to some researches, 200 grams of raw carrot eaten for breakfast every day for 3 weeks reduces the serum one by 11%. Phenolic compounds have been shown to inhibit oxidation of LDL and reduce total and LDL.

Which fruit lowers cholesterol?

You need to eat fruit rich in pectin, a soluble fiber that has been shown to lower LDL cholesterol values. Pectin is a polysaccharide, or a sugar: it is an indigestible carbohydrate which is in effect a soluble fiber. This phobra is found in particular in the skin of the apple.