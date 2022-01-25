NVIDIA and ARM, the acquisition skips? The company will have to pay a penalty of 1.25 billion – Nerd4.life

NVIDIA would seem to have given up onacquisition from ARM, the chip maker currently owned by Japan’s SoftBank: if the rumors turn out to be true, the company would have to pay a penalty of 1.25 billion dollars.

NVIDIA and ARM were supposed to define the future of semiconductors, as part of a $ 40 billion operation, but apparently there are too many obstacles sprouted along a path that immediately turned out to be tortuous.

The biggest challenge, however, was obtaining an approval for the acquisition – that’s where the most important game was played and it would seem that NVIDIA has not been able to achieve the goal it had set itself.

Pending the official announcement of the news, the negative outcome of the acquisition could certainly be considered a serious misstep. Moreover, the sum of 1.25 billion dollars has already been paid to SoftBank as an advance in anticipation of an agreement that could be successful.

We will therefore not see the birth of a large pole in the semiconductor market and we will perhaps have to give up the idea of ​​a more solid and stable market compared to crises like the one that hit the sector since the start of the pandemic.