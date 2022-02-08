Nvidia-Arm, nothing done: the deal is blown, Nvidia has lost 1.25 billion and the CEO of Arm has resigned

There was nothing that could be done to overcome regulatory concerns and Nvidia and Softbank have announced that the divestiture of Arm (owned by Softbank since 2016) to Nvidia will not be finalized.









In the document that announced the conclusion of the agreement that had been signed on September 14, 2020, the two parties specified that the cause lies in the “significant regulatory challenges that did not allow for the completion of the transaction despite the efforts of both parties“.









However, Nvidia lost 1.25 billion, which was set up as a deposit to Softbank and is non-refundable.









Softbank has announced that it now intends to go public Arm by the end of fiscal year 2023, which ends March 31, 2023. In addition, Arm’s current CEO, Simon Segars, has stepped down from his role, which will be taken over by Rene. Haas, currently president of the company’s intellectual property group. According to reports from Hass, however, the change at the top was under discussion even before the agreement with Nvidia was definitively canceled. Segars would have resigned because he felt he could not meet the commitment required to list Arm on the stock exchange.









“While we are disappointed that the acquisition has not continued, at the same time, we are really excited by our prospects and look forward to starting the next chapter.“commented Haas.





Problems





The agreement between Nvidia and Arm was immediately thwarted in various parts of the world, including United Kingdom, United States and the European Union. The technology companies that today are Arm’s largest customers, including Google, Qualcomm and Samsung, have been asking for more guarantees. Arm today licenses its technology in a neutral way and without making any distinctions or exclusive commercial agreements.









The companies’ fear was that the acquisition of Arm could be conditional on Nvidia’s business prospects, despite the company having tried to reassure since the announcement that it did not intend to change Arm’s neutral business positioning.

When he announced the acquisition, Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang specified that Arm would help solidify its position in the data center industry.

In line with this fear, various international regulators, including the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), were in the process of blocking the acquisition on the basis of how much it would hinder competition in the semiconductor industry, which is increasingly central to so many products ( from cars to smartphones). An additional concern was that Nvidia might take advantage of the sensitive information other companies share with Arm.









The guarantees provided by Nvidia were not sufficient to continue the acquisitions, which skipped after about a year and a half.



