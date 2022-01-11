Tech

NVIDIA DLDSR, announced the new feature and the filters of Marty McFly – Nerd4.life

NVIDIA announced the DLDSR, acronym for Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution, that is a version of the DSR enhanced by artificial intelligence that will make its debut with the next GameReady drivers together with filters created by Marty McFly, pseudonym of modder Pascal Gilcher.

A few minutes after the surprise launch of the 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, the company has therefore enriched its repertoire of graphics features that can be activated via control panel, in this case to obtain a sharper image with the same resolution and without performance degradation.

The DLDSR in fact allows, as seen in the example below, to render the graphics at 1620p and then perform a downsampling to 1080p and offer a detail level visibly superior but without affecting the fps.

NVIDIA DLDSR, pictures in comparison

As for the filters made by Marty McFly, which will find a place in the next version of GeForce Experience, we are talking about effects that can substantially improve the image quality and offer, in combination with DLDSR, a result comparable to a remaster.

Specifically, the filters consist of ddalla SSRTGI (Screen Space Ray Traced Global Illumination), the now classic ReShade that simulates ray racing; SSAO (Screen Space Ambient Occlusion), which emphasizes the rendering of shadows near the intersections of three-dimensional objects; And Dynamic DOF (Depth of Field), which applies a bokeh effect to the scene.

