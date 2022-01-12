Tech

NVIDIA DLDSR (Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution): what it is and how to activate it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
In two days NVIDIA will publish a new driver which, in addition to being optimized for God of War, will also support the new technology DLDSR, initials of Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution. As can be easily understood, this is the well-known DSR (Dynamic Super Resolution) technology improved thanks to theartificial intelligence.

DSR a technology that dates back to the days of GeForce GTX 900 video cards (Maxwell) and which was created to bring the benefits of 4K resolution on the more traditional 1080p displays. In the case of DSR, the game is rendered at a higher, more detailed resolution, and then “downscaled” to a lower resolution, ensuring higher image quality (greater detail, smooth edges and less shimmering).


Click to enlarge

In the DLDSR meaning, the component of artificial intelligence (deep learning) is added that requires fewer input pixels, thus making the final quality of the DLDSR 2.25X comparable to that of the DSR 4X, but with higher performance. Unfortunately, unlike DSR, DLDSR works only on GeForce RTX video cardsequipped with the necessary Tensor cores.

The technology should work on “most games” and in particular it could be useful in some “classic” or older games to improve their appearance without affecting the frame rate. To enable DLDSR from January 14th, all you have to do is install the new driver, go to the NVIDIA Control Panel and navigate to Manage 3D Settings – DSR Factors and select DLDRS.

