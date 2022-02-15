NVIDIA finally talks about the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and has nothing to say

We are in mid-February and again nothing is known about the debut of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. At the beginning of February we pointed out that the company had overstepped its promise, made at CES 2022 on January 4th, to provide more information on the new top of the range by the end of the month.

Well, another two weeks have passed in total silence. When questioned again by The Verge, NVIDIA – through spokesperson Jen Andersson – stated that “We currently do not have more information to share about the RTX 3090 Tibut hear us when we do. “At least a first statement on the card, though it doesn’t say anything useful.

Previous rumors indicated problems of character for the new top of the range of the RTX 3000 series hardware and software not better specified, but such as to stop production and lead to a delay. According to youtuber Moore Law is Dead at the origin there would be a problem related to yields and strainswhich could lead to a delay of months to better redesign the PCB and make sure that both the GPU and the memory work at their best.

Not an easy task given the specifics of the card. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, we recall, is based on one GA102 fully active GPU with 10752 CUDA core, 336 Tensor core and 84 RT core, while the reference frequencies should be equal to 1560 MHz of base and 1860 MHz of boost. The RTX 3090 keeps you 24 GB of GDDR6X memory like the RTX 3090, but the chips are set to 21 Gbps instead of 19.5 Gbps. The memory bus also remains at 384 bits for a memory bandwidth of 1008 GB / s.

The card should have a TDP higher than that of the RTX 3090 (350W), which probably requires the new generation 12 + 4 pin connector to be powered. However, it is information that will have to be verified when the RTX 3090 Ti will be officially available: there are those who hypothesize March, but a further delay cannot be excluded to come out closer to April, when according to the well-informed AMD should relaunch with the Radeon RX 6950 XT.



