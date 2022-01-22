NVIDIA Founders Edition, prices increase up to 100 euros. Blame the ‘exchange rate’

NVIDIA has raised the price of the GeForce RTX 3000 Founders Edition for sale on its site up to $ 100. When asked about it, the US company replied in this way: “Our indicative prices are in US dollars and are subject to exchange rate fluctuations. This caused a small realignment in some countries. Please check the local product page for the most up-to-date prices, including European Union regional taxes. “

NVIDIA has created Founders Edition versions of the templates GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090, not the RTX 3060 and the same will be for the RTX 3050 arriving in the next few days. The Founders Edition pricelist it rises from 2% to about 6.5%, which means that it goes from 10 euros for the RTX 3060 Ti to 100 euros for the RTX 3090. Here is a table that summarizes it all:

Previous price New price Price increase Percent increase (rounded) GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 429 euros 439 Euros +10 Euro + 2% GeForce RTX 3070 519 Euros 549 Euros +30 Euro + 6% GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 619 Euros 649 Euros +30 Euro + 5% GeForce RTX 3080 719 Euros 759 Euros +40 Euro + 5.5% GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 1199 Euros 1269 euros +70 Euro + 6% GeForce RTX 3090 1549 Euros 1649 Euros +100 Euro + 6.5%

Of course, it must be said that the products on the NVIDIA site are out of stock, so there is no risk of paying them more (we laugh so as not to cry …), but in any case when they are there it is probably the only place to buy them at “human” prices. This increase is configured as yet another bad news for the already decayed GPU market (shortage, mining and scalper), still far from returning to normal.

Among other things, the price increase of the Founders Edition comes after the announcement of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, a video card expected to be released in late January but which has apparently been postponed due to alleged problems with the BIOS and the hardware. Not bad because the first prices circulated are “scary”.