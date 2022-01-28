Nvidia GeForce Now available on LG TV with the official app in a stable version – Nerd4.life

Nvidia GeForce Now arrived officially on the LG TV through a’app in final version, which should be available for download already in these hours for the most recent models of the Korean brand after the beta test period carried out in recent months.

The stable version app of Nvidia GeForce Now should appear in the Content Store of the latest generation LG TVs compatible with the service, including models released in 2021 such as the OLED C1, G1 and A1 but also different and other UHD TVs LG including the Nanocell series.

To celebrate, Nvidia has also launched a promotion that allows new buyers of these TVs to get a free Priority subscription for 6 months, but sadly the initiative seems to be tied exclusively to the US market for the moment.

Nvidia GeForce Now on LG TVs in an image

In any case, those who are already inside the GeForce Now service and own a compatible LG TV can download and use the official app to take advantage of Nvidia streaming directly on the TV.

This is a similar solution to the one already seen with the Stadia app, which leads to further ease of access to the streaming game with a much simpler integration, on which LG appears to be somewhat at the forefront. Basically, a controller and the TV with the app installed are enough to access the Nvidia GeForce Now catalog, which is more or less what has long been expected as an evolution for this type of services, waiting to see Microsoft’s step too. with its Xbox Cloud.

All this comes within a rich “GeForce Now Thursday”, that is the Thursday of classic updates from Nvidia, which also presented 3 new resolution upscaling options added: AI Enahnced (through the neural network), Enhanced (superior quality) and Standard. In addition, 5 new games have been announced coming to GeForce Now, namely: