NVIDIA GeForce Now RTX 3080: We tried the new subscription tier for streaming gaming

We tried GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 band, to see if it’s worth it or not to jump into the more expensive version of NVIDIA’s streaming service.

If we were to imagine a future, this would be in the shape of a cloud. Despite the many problems that the cloud technology it may have, there is no doubt that with the passing of the months and the improvement of the various services that exploit it, some immense advantages over traditional videogames are emerging with ever greater determination. Of course, there are still limits in connections and in the availability of titles, but the road has now been drawn and the sector is undoubtedly growing. With this we do not mean that the traditional video game will be supplanted, but only that cloud gaming will join it, taking up more and more space, gradually overcoming the resistance of the skeptics. One of the prerequisites for this to be affirmed is the quality of the games, which is why the step NVIDIA is about to take, which will soon add the band, is really important. RTX 3080 at your service GeForce Now, we have tried in preview. Could this be the turning point for the perception of these services?

NVIDIA GeForce Now, how it works The GeForce Now client NVIDIA GeForce Now is a subscription service which allows you to play in the cloud some of the titles owned on Steam, GOG, Origin, Ubisoft Connect or Epic Games Store. What does it mean? Basically, the NVIDIA client connects to those of the aforementioned stores and searches for the games in its catalog, adding them to the library. From that moment it becomes possible to play it through the NVIDIA servers regardless of whether the selected titles are installed on your hard-disk or not. The benefits of cloud gaming are many, but they are worth remembering. Meanwhile, it allows you to play very heavy titles even on systems that are not really high end, such as office laptops or desktop PCs that are now obsolete, in addition to Macs and mobile systems. Just install the client or use a compatible browser and that’s it, since basically all the system has to manage is the video stream. Another advantage is the ability to play on the go with titles not designed for this area. Do you want to take Watch Dogs Legion to the bathroom? You can do this on your smartphone, suitably equipped with a dedicated controller. You don’t want to be in front of the PC but want to play on the TV? You can do this too. Play anywhere, that’s the promise of cloud gaming In short, cloud gaming (not only that of GeForce Now, it must be said) allows a versatility that traditional gaming systems dream of. Finally, not to be underestimated, the fact of having immediate access to hundreds of titles without necessarily having to install them. Trust me, this is a great way to rediscover titles from the past or to experience things that were gathering dust in our accounts. Being just a click away from the game is a very strong incentive and the convenience is really great. The client of GeForce Now is very simple to use: after installation you have to enter with your user account, then connect the stores giving the permissions to access the data. After a few seconds of synchronization, you can play. Note that even if you don’t own games, GeForce Now allows you to launch some very popular free-to-play games, such as Warframe, Fortnite or World of Tanks. You can also test it even if you don’t intend to subscribe, as there is a free subscription range that still gives you access to most of the basic features. To download GeForce Now, just go to its official website and follow the instructions.

The power of the GeForce RTX 3080 GeForce Now already has over a thousand titles in its public database The new range of the GeForce Now subscription, the one we had the opportunity to preview for a few days, is called RTX 3080 for a very simple reason: it allows you to play on servers equipped with video cards. GeForce RTX 3080, which offer superior performance compared to those of the other subscription ranges, also giving access to exclusive benefits. Meanwhile, you will understand that being able to use such capable video cards, the quality of the games turns out to be decidedly higher than the other bands: all games run at 1440p for a maximum of 120 FPS (where possible: games with fixed resolution and framerate, like some 2D titles, of course not). Using NVIDIA Shield they can even be pushed up to 4K. The game sessions can last eight hours, instead of six in the Priority range and only one hour in the free range. Plus, you get priority access to RTX 3080 servers and also a free game, which never hurts: Crysis Remastered. The price to have all this is € 99.99 for 6 months (so € 200 per year approximately), against € 49.99 for the Priority range. We are not talking about a very cheap service, but for some types of users it could be worth up to the last euro of what it costs. In particular, those who have no plans to switch PCs soon but want to play some key titles in very high quality, which would never run properly on their system, should give it a thought. Access to RTX 3080 servers is very simple: once the subscription is activated, the system automatically selects the best server among those available. Basically there is not much else to do, apart from playing. For our test we chose to focus in particular on four titles, which seemed indicative to us to verify the quality of the service, given the possibility of using them with active RTX technologies. The connection used was a TIM fiber with FTTC technology with EVDSL with speedtest results of 95 Mbps in download and 19 Mbps in upload. The PC was connected via ethernet cable.

Metro Exodus Metro Exodus turned out to be great on GeForce Now Played on NVIDIA GeForce Now Metro Exodus it turned out to be a satisfying and qualitatively superior experience. Initially we expected that the 4A Games title would suffer more from the effects of streaming, instead we not only managed to play without problems, but for long stretches we almost forgot that the game was not running locally on our PC, so much the experience turned out to be fluid in every situation, including shootings. Also, while shooting in 1440p at maximum detail, Metro Exodus has never shown any sagging relative to the framerate. A note of merit also for the uploads, much faster than those of an installation on normal hard disks (on SSD, a lot depends on the model). Ergo, if you don’t have a high-performance PC, GeForce Now is a really great way to enjoy this gem.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 has excellent quality in the RTX 3080 range For Cyberpunk 2077 pretty much the same considerations made for Metro Exodus apply, including loads that are much faster here. The version tested on GeForce Now is the latest in terms of content updates. The 1.31, by the way. Put bluntly, the experience proved flawless, with a rocky framerate, near-perfect control response, and almost imperceptible input lag. Also in this case, the streaming did not create graphic artifacts during the most agitated situations, car races or shootings, allowing total immersion in the adventure. Having said that, the graphics quality of the RTX 3080 range proved to be very high, making us not regret the version installed locally, run with a 3070. In short, even with the title of CD Projekt Red we were very satisfied with what we experienced.

Bright Memory Bright Memory is the game that has given us the most problems Of the group of titles tested with tier 3080, Bright Memory it was the one with the worst performance. It’s hard to say if the reason was some drop in our connection, NVIDIA server overload during that time frame, or some inherent issue with the FYQD-Studio title, but it was the only game in which we experienced any graphical artifacts of too much, seasoned with a not excessive input lag, but still perceptible, especially in the most agitated situations. However, we managed to play very well, in the sense that we didn’t have any major problems going forward with the adventure. Unlike the other titles, however, there was a greater disclosure here that we weren’t running the game locally, but in the cloud. That said, Bright Memory still turned out to be a very satisfying experience from a technical point of view, with a stable framerate and all the graphic effects activated. Despite the reported problems, GeForce Now still seemed like a great way to play it, especially if you don’t have an adequate system to handle it.